Monday TV Ratings: Nick Jonas Helps 'The Voice' Win the Night

The Voice launched Season 18 with new coach Nick Jonas joining the returning panel of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Seems like the new formula worked as, in total viewers, the NBC series beat everything else airing on broadcast television to win the night. That said, Monday night's season premiere was down from last February's Season 16 premiere of 10.77 million total viewers.

In the 18-49 demo, The Voice landed in second place behind the current season of ABC's dating competition series, The Bachelor, which grabbed a 1.9 rating over The Voice's 1.5.

NBC's revamped Little Big Shots, with Melissa McCarthy taking over for Steve Harvey, grabbed the top spot in the coveted 18-49 demo for the 10pm hour, but fell behind ABC's The Good Doctor when measuring total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday night (numbers are fast-affiliate based):