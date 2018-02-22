‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast & Crew Slam the NRA for Using a Leslie Knope Meme

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
PARKS AND RECREATION - Amy Poehler
Colleen Hayes/NBC
Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Recreation

 More

Don’t mess with Leslie Knope!

The National Rifle Association (NRA) caused a stir Thursday for their tweet thanking spokeswoman Dana Loesch for her defending the right to bear arms at CNN’s Town Hall Meeting. The event was called by the students, faculty, and families affected by the Parkland, Florida high school shooting, and was meant to be used to discuss potential solutions for preventing more school violence.

9 Female TV Bosses We'd Like to Work for IRL
Related

9 Female TV Bosses We'd Like to Work for IRL

In the tweet, the NRA used a GIF of Amy Poehler‘s Parks and Recreation character, the aforementioned Leslie Knope, to convey their gratitude to Loesch. Needless to say, people were not having it. Fans of the NBC comedy about a parks and recreation department in the made up town of Pawnee, Indiana, then you’d know that guns are a big nope for Knope.

QUIZ: Are You a Ron Swanson Expert?
Related

QUIZ: Are You a Ron Swanson Expert?

Therefore, the use of her image defending something her character would be against left people scratching their heads. The first to defend Poehler’s fictional character was none other than co-star Nick Offerman, who played Leslie’s colleague Ron Swanson—a libertarian who loves America and freedom.

11 Unforgettable TV Female Friendships in Celebration of Galentine's Day
Related

11 Unforgettable TV Female Friendships in Celebration of Galentine's Day

Please know that the following tweets may contain sensitive language.

Next up to bat was Leslie’s fictional husband Ben Wyatt, played by Adam Scott (Ghosted). If you thought Offerman’s response was blunt then you haven’t seen Scott’s, which was short and to the point. The Mayor of Ice Town sure knows how to keep things cold.

5 Comedy Series We'd Love to See Return to TV
Related

5 Comedy Series We'd Love to See Return to TV

Finally, show creator Michael Schur (The Good Place) tweeted his opinion, including some words from Poehler, who doesn’t have a Twitter account.

Of course, once the cast and crew spoke out, others began chiming in. Here are a few other reactions to the NRA’s tweet.

11 TV Candidates Who Got Our Vote
Related

11 TV Candidates Who Got Our Vote

We wonder if Leslie’s dream man Joe Biden has anything to say about the matter?

Parks and Recreation, Streaming, Netflix and Hulu

Parks and Recreation - NBC

Parks and Recreation where to stream

Parks and Recreation

Adam Scott

Amy Poehler

Nick Offerman

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Considering Big Change to How Show Looks
Live wth Kelly and Ryan
2
Ryan Seacrest Exits ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ After 6 Years
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in '1923'
3
Paramount+ to Increase Price Amid Showtime Merge
Michael Damian, Patty Weaver, Tricia Cast, Barbara Crampton, and Veronica Redd
4
‘Y&R’ Fan Faves Returning to Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Chelsea Handler (L); Tucker Carlson (R)
5
Chelsea Handler Mocks ‘Triggered’ Tucker Carlson After Sexist Rant