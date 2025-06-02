Jonathan Joss, the actor known for playing Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation and voicing John Redcorn on King of the Hill, has died at 59 after he was fatally shot.

The actor was shot in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, June 1, after a reported dispute with a neighbor, according to The New York Post. Police officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress, and when they arrived on the scene, Joss was found on the road where medics attempted life-saving measures.

Ultimately, Joss was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into his death is still ongoing, but the shooter was detained by police and booked for murder. Per the NY Post’s report, Joss was shot multiple times.

Joss voiced John Redcorn in King of the Hill from Seasons 2 through 13, and had recently recorded lines for the upcoming revival of the animated series, which is set to arrive on Hulu beginning August 4. Joss had taken over the role of John Redcorn from the original voice star Victor Aaron, who had died in 1996.

In addition to his voice acting across more than 30 King of the Hill episodes, he also memorably appeared as Chief Ken Hotate, the tribal elder of the Wamapoke Native Americans, on Parks and Recreation. Joss appeared in the role over five episodes between Seasons 3 and 7.

Among Joss’s other television roles were parts in Ray Donovan, Friday Night Lights, Tulsa King, ER, Charmed, Walker, Texas Ranger, In Plain Sight, and The League. His film credits include The Magnificent Seven and True Grit among others.

Born in 1965, Joss grew up in San Antonio and received his training in theater and speech at Our Lady of the Lake University, a private college in Texas. In addition to his onscreen work, Joss was also a musician, performing as part of The Red Corn Band, which was a nod to his King of the Hill character.