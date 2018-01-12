WATCH: New Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Black Mirror' Season 4

Maxine Peake in the "Metalhead" episode of Black Mirror 's fourth season

Season 4 of Black Mirror didn't shy away from the uncomfortable or the extreme. From "Arkangel" to "Black Museum," the latest episodes of the sci-fi anthology series keep the audience guessing until the very end.

To celebrate the success of the fourth season, Netflix released a short look at the behind-the-scenes making of Black Mirror with commentary from creator, writer and executive producer Charlie Brooker, executive producer Annabel Jones and "Arkangel" director Jodie Foster.

"This show does reflect a kind of gnawing sense of unease at the march of technology," says Brooker in the video.

Season 4 was also a season for experimentation. The Mirror team filmed in Iceland for "Crocodile," and shot its first black-and-white episode with "Metalhead."

Watch the featurette below for more insights into the new season:

Black Mirror, Season 4, Available on Netflix