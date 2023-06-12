‘Black Mirror’s 10 Creepiest, Most Unforgettable Episodes So Far

After a hiatus of four years, its longest yet, Black Mirror is back with new worlds, new realities, and new nightmares, as Netflix teased in its trailer for Season 6.

Even with an all-star cast — which includes Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, and Annie Murphy — it’s hard to imagine Season 6, which premieres June 15, will top the episodes described below, our picks for the anthology’s creepiest and most unforgettable.

But Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker is once again writing or co-writing each of Season 6’s five episodes, so we can only imagine the sleepless nights ahead of us. Meanwhile, here are the Black Mirror episodes that have haunted our dreams so far.