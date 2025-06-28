9 Terrible Episodes From Otherwise Great Shows

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Matthew Fox on Jack Shepard on 'Lost,' Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in 'Stranger Things,' and Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby and Cristin Milioti as Tracy McConnell in 'How I Met Your Mother'
Mario Perez/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Ron P. Jaffe/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Unless you’re working on a TV show titled Breaking Bad, Six Feet Under, or The Wire, you’re gonna produce some clunker episodes now and then. But the shows below had episodes so bad they threatened to derail their respective show’s entire legacy. (And one widely derided series finale, detailed below, might have done just that.)

Here, presented in ascending order of estimated detriment, are terrible episodes of otherwise great shows.

Morty and Rick in the 'Rick and Morty' episode
Adult Swim

Rick and Morty: “Rickdependence Spray”

Crimes: Centering a plot twist on a certain bodily fluid produced by Morty during the teen’s fixation on horse-breeding technology. Centering another plot twist on an incest baby. Giving Michelle Buteau an IMDb credit with the character name “Sperm Queen.” And, of course, that episode title.

Tobias Menzies, Chloe Pirrie, Jack Monaghan, and Louis Waymouth in 'Stranger Things'
Hal Shinnie/Channel 4/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Black Mirror: “The Waldo Moment”

Crimes: Ditching Black Mirror’s bleak sci-fi for a thinly-veiled parody of modern-day politics much less effective than Season 1’s “The National Anthem.” Basing the title cartoon character-turned-candidate’s personality on puerile punchlines. (And, to its credit, being too prescient to watch now.)

Sara Ramirez as Callie Torres in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC

Grey’s Anatomy: “Song Beneath the Song”

Crimes: Endangering fan-fave Callie (Sara Ramirez) and the Calzona baby to make Grey’s cast members — only some of whom were singers — perform musical homages she hallucinated. Showcasing far too little of Ramirez’s pipes. Neglecting Tegan & Sara’s “Where Does the Good Go,” an anthem of the show.

Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully and David Duchovny as Fox Mulder in 'The X-Files'
Fox

The X-Files: “Teso Dos Bichos”

Crimes: Continuing The X-Files’ streak of shoehorning Indigenous cultures into supernatural sci-fi. Forcing Gillian Anderson’s Scully to face off against killer house cats. Having a shoot so cursed that the episode’s director gave its crew “‘Teso Dos Bichos’ Survivor” T-shirts. Apparently not realizing the word “bichos” is phallic slang.

Matthew Fox on Jack Shepard on 'Lost'
Mario Perez/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Lost: “Stranger in a Strange Land”

Crimes: Pairing a boring plot about the Others with unnecessary flashbacks in yet another Jack-centric episode. Providing an inaccurate translation of Matthew Fox’s tattoos. Being such obvious filler that it convinced ABC to concede to the showrunners’ demand for an end date for the series.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in 'Stranger Things'
Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Stranger Things: “The Lost Sister”

Crimes: Slamming the brakes on Season 2’s narrative momentum for an Eleven-centric standalone episode that felt like a backdoor pilot. Giving the Millie Bobby Brown character Excessive Evil Eyeshadow. Including an anachronistic and geographically impossible shot of Chicago’s skyline.

Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer in 'Seinfeld'
NBC

Seinfeld: “The Puerto Rican Day Parade”

Crimes: Making offensive jokes about Puerto Ricans — including (but not limited) to a scene with Kramer (Michael Richards) accidentally torching and then stomping on the PR flag — necessitating an apology from NBC. Subjecting viewers to a lackluster bottle episode one week before Seinfeld’s series finale.

Cast members of the 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' episode
Paramount Television

Star Trek: The Next Generation: “Code of Honor”

Crimes: Casting only Black actors to play the aggressive Ligonian race, a move that reportedly got the episode’s original director fired and embarrassed Patrick Stewart and the rest of the cast. Featuring a hand-to-hand battle to the death with clunky, unconvincing fight choreography.

Radnor as Ted Mosby and Cristin Milioti as Tracy McConnell in 'How I Met Your Mother'
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

How I Met Your Mother: “Last Forever”

Crimes: Killing the mother (Cristin Milioti) and Robin (Cobie Smulders) and Barney’s (Neil Patrick Harris) marriage in unjust season-finale shocks. Being too reverent to a twist from the series premiere. Offending fans so much that some hoped the episode was an April Fool’s joke.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Black Mirror

Grey's Anatomy

How I Met Your Mother

Lost

Rick and Morty

Seinfeld

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Stranger Things

The X-Files (1993)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey
1
‘Doctor Odyssey’ Ends as Cast Options Expire
Kaley Ronayne, Andrew McCarthy, Bruce Greenwood, Anuja Joshi, Matt Czuchry, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Manish Dayal, Jane Leaves, and Jessica Lucas in 'The Resident'
2
‘The Resident’ Scoop! What Would’ve Happened in Season 7
Kang Ae-sim and Jo Yu-ri in 'Squid Game' Season 3
3
Which ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Death Was the Most Heartbreaking?
(from left) Jeopardy! players Klay Frappier, Rocco Graziano, and Michelle Argulles, on June 27
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are All Saying Same Thing After Close-Fought Game
Whoopi Goldberg attends the 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, June 2025.
5
Whoopi Goldberg Announces Surprise Project Amid ‘The View’ Absence