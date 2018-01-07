Debra Messing Calls out E! And More Stars Speak up for Women at the Golden Globes 2018

Usually, the awards seasons is focused solely on celebrating the standouts in TV and film over the previous 12 months, but this year's 75th Golden Globe Awards are different. With the recent reckoning in Hollywood following Harvey Weinstein and other bigwigs being accused of sexual harassment and abuse, the stars addressed the issue head on.

In addition to wearing all black to bring awareness to #TimesUp, a sexual harassment prevention initiative, the nominees and other A-list attendees were speaking out on the red carpet. One of the most outspoken stars was Debra Messing, who bravely confronted E! for their "massive disparity of pay" between correspondents Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy, leading to Sadler's exit last month.

“I am wearing black to thank and honor all of the brave whistleblowers who came forward and share their stories of harassment and assault and discrimination," the Will & Grace star began to Giuliana Rancic. "To stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the globe. And I’m here to celebrate the rollout of this initiative, Time’s Up. We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay. I was so shocked to hear E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-host the same as their male co-host… I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her. And that can change tomorrow.”

Messing wasn't the only one to voice her opinion tonight. Read on for more people standing up for what's right on the red carpet:

Meryl Streep (The Post): “We feel emboldened, in this particular moment, in a thick black line, dividing then and now … Join us. This is a movement where there is space for everyone and there’s a role for everyone.”

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale): "With the women's march and now this, it really feels like a revolution is taking place. Although it's not going to solve all the problems, I'm proud to be here and to be part of it today."

Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World) on activist date Tarana Burke: “The most exciting thing is I thought that I would have to raise my daughter to learn to protect herself in a dangerous world, and I think because of the work Tarana has done and the work that I’m learning how to do, we actually have the opportunity to hand our children a different world.”

Alison Brie (GLOW): “It’s important for me to stand with all of the women who have come forward about their own experiences with sexual harassment and abuse. I’m so in awe of that bravery. And it’s important for me to stand with those who don’t feel like they have a voice and to represent them here tonight.”

Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi): "Time's Up on sexual harassment, time's up on homophobia, time's up on transphobia, time's up on racism, time's up on all of it."

Emma Watson: "I have experienced the full spectrum [of sexual harassment]. But I think that, for me, what is amazing is that my experiences are not unique, the experiences of my friends are not unique, the experiences of my colleagues are not unique. This issue is so systemic, structural ... We start collecting these stories and we realize, if you speak to most women, they have an experience, they have a story."

Allison Janney (I, Tonya): "We're not whispering about it anymore, we're not accepting it."

Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce) to Ryan Seacrest: “I’m incredibly excited, I’m impressed by the work that’s being done … I think it’s an enormous show of support tonight. I think it speaks to the appetite, to the climate that exists. This is a conversation that, as complicated as it is, it seems to be very welcome by everybody. I know it’s affected your [E!] network, I know that there have been conversations that have been challenging for all of us, but it’s incredibly timely, it’s exciting. Parity and equality and safe work environments, they shouldn’t be controversial.”

Viola Davis (How To Get Away with Murder): “There’s no prerequisite to worthiness, u are born being worthy and I think that’s a message a lot of women need to hear.”

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8/7c on NBC.