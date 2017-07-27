Stephen Colbert and Showtime Teaming for Animated Trump Series

Colbert said in the statement, "I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I'm honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world. I've seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA."

The series was inspired by the animated opening that was seen in the Emmy-nominated Showtime Special, Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night: Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This S**t. Besides Colbert, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert executive producer Chris Licht will be a part of the creative team. Given the daily news generated by Trump' and his actions, turnaround time on production will be quick (not unlike the Showtime docu-series The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth).

“Stephen and Chris have an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for them,” Showtime President and CEO David Nevins said. “Their vision will produce a comedy that makes waves, gets attention and plays great on our networks, including our streaming service.”