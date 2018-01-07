Did Seth Meyers Nail His Golden Globes 2018 Opening Monologue?

For this year's Golden Globes 2018 opening monologue, host Seth Meyers took on the difficult task of combining humor with sociopolitical awareness.

Yes, this year was difficult. The floodgates of sexual harassment accusations opened and offenders like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey were exposed. Over the course of a few months, hundreds of brave women came forward and told their stories of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Tonight, women and men stood in solidarity by wearing black on the red carpet, with many stars wearing Time's Up pins to shed light on a new movement to help women who face "sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace."

When it came time for his monologue, Meyers did not hold back. The late night host called out Weinstein, Spacey, and director Woody Allen for their behavior towards women in the film and TV industry.

Of course, Twitter erupted in a fury of opinions about whether or not Meyers was forceful enough or if he took the easy way out.

Some users were not impressed:

While other couldn't appreciate him more:

Watch it here:

