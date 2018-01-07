Did Seth Meyers Nail His Golden Globes 2018 Opening Monologue?

Host Seth Meyers speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

For this year's Golden Globes 2018 opening monologue, host Seth Meyers took on the difficult task of combining humor with sociopolitical awareness.

Yes, this year was difficult. The floodgates of sexual harassment accusations opened and offenders like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey were exposed. Over the course of a few months, hundreds of brave women came forward and told their stories of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Tonight, women and men stood in solidarity by wearing black on the red carpet, with many stars wearing Time's Up pins to shed light on a new movement to help women who face "sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace."

When it came time for his monologue, Meyers did not hold back. The late night host called out Weinstein, Spacey, and director Woody Allen for their behavior towards women in the film and TV industry.

Of course, Twitter erupted in a fury of opinions about whether or not Meyers was forceful enough or if he took the easy way out.

Some users were not impressed:

*me watching a white guy in Hollywood host a show about women reclaiming power in hollywood* #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/EKojemAC4r — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) January 8, 2018

Wow this pathetic, identity politics, guilt ridden #GoldenGlobes monologue is exactly why nobody cares what these people think anymore. (I’d add a joke here but I don’t wanna upstage this travesty.) — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 8, 2018

Please save the day Amy Poehler #GoldenGlobes #SoulGlobes — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 8, 2018

Whoever wrote #SethMeyers’ opening monologue should get a #GoldenGlobes award for best opening monologue at any awards show EVER! — Mark In SoCal (@mlzema) January 8, 2018

Can we get anyone more boring than #SethMeyers to host the #GoldenGlobes? — Aquanetta S Shellby (@AqunettaS) January 8, 2018

While other couldn't appreciate him more:

When Seth Meyers brings up every elephant *not* in the room #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5xBt3mtQK4 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 8, 2018

Seth Meyers taking shots at Woody Allen #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZQDhjSe731 — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 8, 2018

"Harvey Weinstein will be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person to be booed during the In Memoriam." - #SethMeyers #GoldenGlobes #MeToo #AskHerMore — Miss Representation (@RepresentPledge) January 8, 2018

"It's 2018 and marijuana is finally allowed ... and sexual harassment finally isn't!" –Seth Meyers' opening line at the #GoldenGlobes — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 8, 2018

Trump drafting his #GoldenGlobes tweets about Seth Meyers pic.twitter.com/xeDu5f5mfa — mo lew-ser (@morganlewis8) January 8, 2018

That THE POST joke might legit be the best I've ever seen in an Awards Show Monologue. #GoldenGlobes — Geoff LaTulippe (@DrGMLaTulippe) January 8, 2018

.@sethmeyers is not only killing it with jokes but is also making some great points and talking about sexual harassment at workplace. #GoldenGlobes #SethMeyers — Monica Yadav (@MonicaYadav08) January 8, 2018

Watch it here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What did you think of his monologue? Sound off in the comments below.