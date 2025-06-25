Stephen Colbert Thinks Trump F-Bomb Rant Had ‘Hidden Message’

Stephen Colbert believes President Donald Trump might have been sending a secret message in his F-bomb rant outside the White House on Tuesday (June 24) as he discussed the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Late Show, Colbert touched on the hostilities and Trump’s involvement. “So, war over, maybe?” the late-night host said in his opening monologue. “Because right up until Trump’s deadline, Israel and Iran kept bombing each other. Then, after the deadline, Israel accused Iran of breaking the ceasefire and threatened to retaliate.”

“Trump was asked about the fragile state of the ceasefire this morning on the White House lawn,” Colbert continued before throwing to a clip of Trump talking to reporters. In response to one question, the President, who is attempting to play peacemaker between the warring countries, said Iran and Israel “don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.”

“Wow,” Colbert said in response. “He is so mad… Or so projecting.”

The comedian then performed his Trump impression, suggesting that the President was trying to convey something about his own position as commander-in-chief. “They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing. … They’re starting to wonder if they even wanted all of this,” he ranted.

“Sure, they like the attention, but the job itself f***ing sucks,” Colbert continued in his Trump voice. “All they want to do is eat f***ing chicken, and watch f***ing TV, and play a little f***ing golf.”

Colbert also pointed to Trump’s claims that the U.S. airstrikes completely “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear base. The host brought up a report from CNN, which cites an early U.S. intel assessment that claims Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was not destroyed and centrifuges remain largely “intact.”

“Oops-a-nuke-y,” Colbert quipped. “So, less Operation Midnight Hammer and more Operation MC Hammer, in that Iran’s nuclear scientist just sent this message about their centrifuges…” He then played a clip of MC Hammer singing, “You can’t touch this.”

You can watch Cobert’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.