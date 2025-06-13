Colbert Says Trump’s Brain Is ‘Wet Bread’ After President Fails to Answer Simple Question

Stephen Colbert described Donald Trump‘s brain as “wet bread” on Thursday’s (June 12) episode of The Late Show as the president struggled to answer a simple question about the musical Les Misérables.

The late-night host played a clip of Trump on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for Wednesday’s (June 11) performance of the French anti-government protest epic. In the video, Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, spoke highly of the production, saying, “I’ve seen it, we’ve seen it a number of times. It’s fantastic.”

However, when asked which character he identifies with more, Jean Valjean or Javert, Trump was stumped. “That’s a tough one. The last part of that question, that’s tough, I think,” he said before turning to Melania and saying, “You better answer that one, honey. I don’t know.”

“What do you mean you don’t know?!” an incredulous Colbert responded. “Javert is the bad guy! You just said you’ve seen the show a number of times. Is that number zero?”

The comedian suggested another reason why Trump had trouble with the question, quipping, “It is possible Trump doesn’t remember who the characters are because his brain is wet bread.”

He then busted out his Trump impression, saying, “The character I identify most with is Les… Lester Miserables, big tough guy. Built that castle on a cloud. Not happy about it.”

Colbert also noted how Trump has spent the week attacking drag performances at the Kennedy Center. Since the president fired the venue’s previous leadership and named himself chairman earlier this year, he has pledged to scrap the Center’s “woke” programming, which he claimed consists of drag shows and “anti-American propaganda.”

The host shared how “a group of decked out drag queens” attended the show on Wednesday in protest of Trump’s comments. “Good for them. That is amazing,” Colbert said before joking, “except for anyone sitting behind them. ‘Yes, you slay queen. I’m with you. Are you gonna wear the big wig the whole time?’ Okay. Work!'”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.