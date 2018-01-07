9 Moments From the Golden Globes 2018 That Had Everyone Talking

Samantha Lear
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Presenters Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

With the cloud of sexual harassment and abuse allegations hanging over Hollywood, the Golden Globes 2018 could have been a heavy affair.

Luckily, the usually lighthearted awards show was still able to find the fun while also bringing attention to the Time’s Up movement fighting sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Sterling K. Brown Makes Golden Globes History as First Black Actor to Win TV Drama Award

Sterling K. Brown Makes Golden Globes History as First Black Actor to Win TV Drama Award

The 'This Is Us' star became the first black man to win the accolade.

Seth Meyers kicked things off with his opening monologue skewering Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Woody Allen. As the show went on, everyone on Twitter was talking about the most hilarious and shocking moments of the night.

From Viola Davis’ showstopping pose to the inspired comedic duo of Jennifer Aniston and Carol Burnett, these are 9 of the most viral moments from the Globes:

Debra Messing calls out E! to their faces

Willem Dafoe’s ‘who me?’ face

Amy Poehler reclaims her wine

Viola Davis’ fierce look

Frances McDormand waving the camera away

Jennifer Aniston pulls Carol Burnett’s ear

Tommy Wiseau tries to hijack James Franco’s speech

Allison Janney’s 'I, Tonya' bird

Natalie Portman shades the all-male Best Director category