9 Moments From the Golden Globes 2018 That Had Everyone Talking

Presenters Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

With the cloud of sexual harassment and abuse allegations hanging over Hollywood, the Golden Globes 2018 could have been a heavy affair.

Luckily, the usually lighthearted awards show was still able to find the fun while also bringing attention to the Time’s Up movement fighting sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Seth Meyers kicked things off with his opening monologue skewering Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Woody Allen. As the show went on, everyone on Twitter was talking about the most hilarious and shocking moments of the night.

From Viola Davis’ showstopping pose to the inspired comedic duo of Jennifer Aniston and Carol Burnett, these are 9 of the most viral moments from the Globes:

Debra Messing calls out E! to their faces

.@DebraMessing calls out network to its face for paying men more than women. So much more interesting than “Who are you wearing?” pic.twitter.com/R6tNTJDutx #GoldenGlobes #timesup — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 7, 2018

Willem Dafoe’s ‘who me?’ face

Amy Poehler reclaims her wine

Viola Davis’ fierce look

Frances McDormand waving the camera away

When the camera guy is in your way. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PC5PRV0wfO — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) January 8, 2018

Jennifer Aniston pulls Carol Burnett’s ear

LEGEND. I'm so glad we had this time together with #CarolBurnett at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JYtFoljSul — Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) January 8, 2018

Tommy Wiseau tries to hijack James Franco’s speech

Allison Janney’s 'I, Tonya' bird

If you were wondering what it would take to draw my eye away from Sebastian Stan in a tux, the answer is officially ALLISON JANNEY SHOULDER BIRD: pic.twitter.com/jWBC2JFmSx — Decider (@decider) January 8, 2018

Natalie Portman shades the all-male Best Director category