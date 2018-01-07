9 Moments From the Golden Globes 2018 That Had Everyone Talking
With the cloud of sexual harassment and abuse allegations hanging over Hollywood, the Golden Globes 2018 could have been a heavy affair.
Luckily, the usually lighthearted awards show was still able to find the fun while also bringing attention to the Time’s Up movement fighting sexual misconduct in the workplace.
Sterling K. Brown Makes Golden Globes History as First Black Actor to Win TV Drama Award
The 'This Is Us' star became the first black man to win the accolade.
Seth Meyers kicked things off with his opening monologue skewering Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Woody Allen. As the show went on, everyone on Twitter was talking about the most hilarious and shocking moments of the night.
From Viola Davis’ showstopping pose to the inspired comedic duo of Jennifer Aniston and Carol Burnett, these are 9 of the most viral moments from the Globes:
Debra Messing calls out E! to their faces
.@DebraMessing calls out network to its face for paying men more than women. So much more interesting than “Who are you wearing?” pic.twitter.com/R6tNTJDutx #GoldenGlobes #timesup
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 7, 2018
Willem Dafoe’s ‘who me?’ face
"Did you hear about Willem Dafoe?" #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WHQz6nrq4s
— Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) January 8, 2018
Amy Poehler reclaims her wine
I'm reclaiming my wine! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/M5XbDSLd25
— Mashable (@mashable) January 8, 2018
Viola Davis’ fierce look
Going into 2018 like... #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rgg5IVo9wU
— Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 8, 2018
Frances McDormand waving the camera away
When the camera guy is in your way. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PC5PRV0wfO
— Richard W. (@IceManNYR) January 8, 2018
Jennifer Aniston pulls Carol Burnett’s ear
LEGEND. I'm so glad we had this time together with #CarolBurnett at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JYtFoljSul
— Logo 🏳️🌈 (@LogoTV) January 8, 2018
Tommy Wiseau tries to hijack James Franco’s speech
#TheRoom Tommy Wiseau taking the stage (and almost the mic) at the #GoldenGlobes 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/Y6JVPgfPX0
— IMDb (@IMDb) January 8, 2018
Allison Janney’s 'I, Tonya' bird
If you were wondering what it would take to draw my eye away from Sebastian Stan in a tux, the answer is officially ALLISON JANNEY SHOULDER BIRD: pic.twitter.com/jWBC2JFmSx
— Decider (@decider) January 8, 2018
Natalie Portman shades the all-male Best Director category
Natalie Portman anunciando el premio por Mejor Director a Guillermo del Toro. pic.twitter.com/KTOvzlrL97
— Agente Truffaut (@AgenteTruffaut) January 8, 2018