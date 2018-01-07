Sterling K. Brown Makes Golden Globes History as First Black Actor to Win TV Drama Award
Sterling K. Brown earned a place in the history books at the 75th Golden Globe Awards .
The This Is Us star is the first black actor to win the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's award for Best Actor in a Television Drama. This was Brown’s first Golden Globe for his work playing Randall Pearson on the NBC drama, but he has been recognized for playing the fan-favorite family man in the past with an Emmy and an NAACP Image award.
Presenter and Scandal star Kerry Washington might not have known the significance of the moment when she announced Brown’s name, but she could hardly contain her glee.
During his acceptance speech, Brown was momentarily awestruck when he caught sight of Oprah Winfrey’s beaming face in the front row. He then turned his attention to thanking This is Us creator Dan Fogelman for creating the part.
“You wrote a role for a black man that could only be played by a black man,” Brown said. “And so, what I appreciate so much about this is that I’m being seen for who I am, and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me. So, thank you Dan.”
Brown’s fellow nominees in the category were Jason Bateman of Netflix’s Ozark, Freddie Highmore of ABC’s The Good Doctor, Bob Odenkirk of AMC’s Better Call Saul, and Liev Schreiber of Showtime’s Ray Donovan.