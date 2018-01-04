'Superstore' Preview: Can Amy Go Viral? (VIDEO)

The Cloud 9 employees explore social media as NBC's Superstore returns from winter hiatus with the new "Viral Video" episode on Thursday.

In the episode, after a Cloud 9 employee posts a controversial video online, Dina (Lauren Ash) enlists Cheyenne to help police the rest of the staff's social media accounts. Meanwhile, Glenn (Mark McKinney) suspects Mateo (Nico Santos) of rewards card fraud.

And in the arc involving the show's leads, Amy (America Ferrera) reveals to Jonah (Ben Feldman) that she knows about him and Kelly (Kelly Stables).

As you can see from this exclusive video clip from "Viral Video," Amy tries to put on a brave front that she's not jealous of this new development for Jonah, ignoring Kelly's entrance into Jonah's life and instead trying to dismiss Kelly's ability to get a lot of traffic (well, a hundred people) to her social media posts. This ends up in a bet between Amy and Jonah about whether Amy could have the same viral success, driving Amy to desperately pursue Instagram views.

Check it out here:

Superstore, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC