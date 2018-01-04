My TV Obsessions: 'Superstore's Ben Feldman Reveals His Dream Guest Star Role
Superstore's Ben Feldman on who he thinks is the funniest person on TV.
MY CURRENT FAVORITE SHOW:
Other than Superstore, which is not only insightful, hilarious and paying for my newborn’s night nurse, I’d say it’s a tie between The Handmaid’s Tale and Rick and Morty because they’re two of the most thoughtful shows on TV.
MY GUILTY-PLEASURE SHOW:
American Ninja Warrior. This past summer, my wife and I couldn’t tell if we watched it a lot because we liked it or because it was on 75 times a week and completely inescapable.
THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TV:
Nathan Fielder (Nathan for You). I’m never completely sure that he intends to be [the funniest person], and that makes me very uncomfortable, which is peak humor as far as I’m concerned.
What's aired of the third season is available to stream on NBC.com and Hulu.
THE SHOW I’D LIKE TO GUEST STAR ON:
Westworld. It all just looks so cool. I’d want to be a host, but I’d settle for a creep.
THE SHOW I MISS THE MOST:
It was never time for 30 Rock to be over for me. It always felt fresh.
MY DREAM COSTAR:
If I told you and then I worked with them one day and they read that I said they’re my “dream,” things would get weird. So, pass.
WHAT I EAT WHILE WATCHING:
Sandwiches when it’s light out. Whiskey and wine after dark.
This article also appeared in the Jan. 8 - Jan. 21 issue of TV Guide Magazine.