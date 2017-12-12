WATCH: The ‘Superstore’ Cast Urges You to Binge Their Show

Marisa Roffman
Comments
Superstore - America Ferrera
Exclusive
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
SUPERSTORE -- "Grand Re-Opening" Episode 301 -- Pictured: America Ferrera as Amy

Superstore

 More

The weather outside is frightful…so why not stay inside and binge-watch a quality television show?

With Superstore off the air until Thursday, January 4, the cast is encouraging viewers to catch up on the entire third season—which is streaming now on NBC.com and Hulu.

'Superstore': Jonah and Garrett Ruin the Holiday Spirit (VIDEO)
Related

'Superstore': Jonah and Garrett Ruin the Holiday Spirit (VIDEO)

In the exclusive video below, the cast gives little teases about what went down so far—including the post-tornado fallout, Jonah and Amy’s reunion, and that deadly Halloween—as Colton Dunn (in character as Garrett) urges people to just binge it.

Superstore, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC. Returns with new episodes Jan. 4.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Gordon Ramsay: 20 Years of Cooking Up TV Hits

The celebrity chef reflects on redefining culinary television and his fiery journey Hell’s Kitchen to Secret Service. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Superstore - NBC

Superstore where to stream

Superstore

Colton Dunn




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant Sheree Corder solving the Bonus Puzzle on Monday, March 31, 2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Fails to Win $56,000 After Ryan Seacrest ‘Mistake’
Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Dinner with Anne Burrell and Marc Murphy part of the Bank of America Dinner Series at Chefs Club on October 10, 2019 in New York City
2
Chef Annie Burrell Dies At Age 55
Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
3
Ask Matt: More Live Theater on TV! Debating ‘Georgie & Mandy,’ and More
Martin Short
4
‘Match Game’ Announces Star-Studded Lineup
Baye McPherson as Katie in Heartland
5
‘Heartland’: Baye McPherson Talks Katie’s Teenage Angst, Relationship With Mom Lou & More