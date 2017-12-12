WATCH: The ‘Superstore’ Cast Urges You to Binge Their Show

The weather outside is frightful…so why not stay inside and binge-watch a quality television show?

With Superstore off the air until Thursday, January 4, the cast is encouraging viewers to catch up on the entire third season—which is streaming now on NBC.com and Hulu.

In the exclusive video below, the cast gives little teases about what went down so far—including the post-tornado fallout, Jonah and Amy’s reunion, and that deadly Halloween—as Colton Dunn (in character as Garrett) urges people to just binge it.

Superstore, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC. Returns with new episodes Jan. 4.