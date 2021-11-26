6 TV Episodes to Watch This Black Friday
The day after Thanksgiving remains the biggest shopping event of the year as families trek to malls, electronic stores, and boutiques across the country in hopes for some post-turkey deals. Our favorite TV clans are no different!
Even if you’re just doing all your shopping online, scroll down for a roundup of the best Black Friday episodes for some retail therapy via The Simpsons, Bull, Superstore, and more.
See Also
9 TV Sandwiches to Improve Your Thanksgiving Leftovers (PHOTOS)
From 'HIMYM's best burger in New York to '30 Rock's Italian deli hero, some of the satisfying sandwiches on TV.