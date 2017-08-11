'Claws': Will Niecy Nash's Desna Make It Out Alive? (VIDEO)

The unpredictable, heart-palpation inducing, and oftentimes humorous first season of Claws is coming to an end this Sunday, and let's just say there's a good reason why the episode is titled "Avalanche." (The good news is the show has already been renewed for a second season so this isn't the end of the story by a long shot.)

In last week's penultimate episode, the once presumed dead Roller (Jack Kesy) was thisclose to exacting revenge on Desna (Niecy Nash) for her role in his "death." However, one of the Russian mobsters Roller thought he had killed showed up before he could complete the deed.

Roller's unsuccessful assault on the Russians began a chain reaction that threatens to bring everyone down. Dean (Harold Perrineau), Polly (Carrie Preston) and Virginia (Karrueche Tran) are frantically trying to save Desna before things go from bad to worse.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's finale, Uncle Daddy calls Juanda (Dale Dickey) to tell her war is coming and the time to act is now. It seems they've been through this kind of drama before, but will everyone make it out alive this time?

Claws, Season Finale, Sunday, 9/8c, TNT