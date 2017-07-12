Niecy Nash's 'Claws' Renewed for Second Season

The hottest nail salon in Florida will be staying open another season on TNT.

The network announced Wednesday its freshman series, Claws, which premiered last month, has been granted a Season 2.

The series follows five diverse manicurists working together in a nail shop salon while dealing with much more life-threatening situations and characters than a waxing gone bad.

The series stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon with Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris. The drama airs Sundays at 9/8c with the season finale set for Aug. 13. The second season is slated to launch in 2018.

"Look out Manatee County, these ladies are coming back for more!" said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, in a statement. "These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. Claws has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week."

Claws, Sundays, 9/8c, TNT