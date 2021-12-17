‘Claws’ Star Carrie Preston on ‘Looking for a Way Up and Out One Last Time’

It’s been more than two years since we last saw Florida’s fiery manicurists turned criminals in Claws. But it’s tough to forget where we left them: Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes) blamed former BFF Desna (Niecy Nash) for her one true love’s death and, as revenge, burned down the women’s Bayside Rapture Casino!

“And with it, our dreams of rags to riches — so now we’re just back to rags,” says Carrie Preston, who plays con artist Polly. “I think this final season is about these women looking for a way up and a way out one last time. And the question is, at what cost?”

Battle lines will be drawn. By the end of the Season 4 premiere, Desna and her crew launch a new con stealing drugs from crafty Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris), and he scores an unexpected ally in angry Ann.

“Everybody is trying to take their professional and personal power back in different ways,” Preston says. Polly herself is reeling from her married lover choosing his wife over her. “This broken heart is going to cause her to go on a bit of a personality bender,” Preston teases. “She’ll go further than she has before.” We’ll follow her all the way!

Claws, Season Premiere, Sunday, December 19, 9/8c, TNT