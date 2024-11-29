‘Doctor Odyssey’: Who’s the Baby’s Father? Plus, 7 More Burning Questions for the 2025 Return

Amanda Bell
Comments
Phillipa Soo in Doctor Odyssey - 'Quackers'
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Doctor Odyssey

 More

Doctor Odyssey fans will have to wait until March 6, 2025, to find out what’s next after that midseason finale put everything into question — and judging from the look-ahead, we’re all in for another extraordinary ride when the show does come back. 

With Avery (Phillipa Soo) now pregnant with either Max’s (Joshua Jackson) or Tristan’s (Sean Teale) baby from their three-way tryst, she’s got some major decisions to make. So what will she choose? That’s just one of the burning questions we have before the show’s midseason premiere. Scroll down for more.

Doctor Odyssey, Returns, Thursday, March 6, 2025, 9/8c, ABC

Sean Teale, Phillipa Soo, and Joshua Jackson from 'Doctor Odyssey'
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Whose baby is it?

We didn’t get to see this part, but apparently both of the guys went to home base with Avery during their night of shared passion — at least, that’s the inference we have to draw based on the confusion over whose baby it is. So whose baby is it? And will we even find out?

Phillipa Soo in Doctor Odyssey - 'Quackers'
Disney/Tina Thorpe

What will Avery decide?

As Tristan so respectfully points out, the decision of what to do with this pregnancy news is entirely up to Avery, and there’s no wrong answer. But what will her choice be? And is Max right that if Avery decides to keep the baby, she will still be able to attend and thrive in medical school with a newborn?

Sean Teale and Phillipa Soo in Doctor Odyssey - 'Quackers'
Disney/Tina Thorpe

How will this change the trio's relationship?

There’s always been a bit of a competitive edge between Max and Tristan, so how will this pregnancy news affect the working and personal relationship of the medical crew? Tristan has already gotten a bit snippy with Max over how he handled Avery’s news, so will it only get worse from here? And what happens if and when they do find out whose baby it is — how will the others react?

Sean Teale, Phillipa Soo, and Joshua Jackson from 'Doctor Odyssey'
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Will they ever all hook up again?

Though Avery was all-in on another threeway, and Tristan was at least reluctantly onboard with the idea of another night of sandwiching, Max was the one to put the kibosh on it, declaring that he wanted Avery all to himself. Tristan has also declared his love for Avery, so at this point, they’re both still going for the girl… but will they ever go in together again? ODY3 fans certainly hope so. 

Don Johnson in Doctor Odyssey
Disney/Tina Thorpe

How will the rest of the crew react?

We know that Captain Massey (Don Johnson) has an inkling of what happened between his medics, but what will he think of this pregnancy news if he finds out? And what will the rest of the crew — particularly Vivian (Laura Harrier), Tristan’s sometimes kissing buddy — think of the news?

Jacqueline Toboni, Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale in Doctor Odyssey - I Always Cry At Weddings
Disney/Tina Thorpe

What is the mysterious illness that's going to take over the ship next?

From the Episode 9 preview that aired at the end of the midseason finale, it looks like the Odyssey is about to become a breeding ground for another infectious disease — this time, one that makes people pass out on the spot, including Max. So what is the illness that’s taking the ship by storm next? Max’s frustration indicates it may be another bout of Covid-19, which was what almost killed him before. 

Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey - I Always Cry At Weddings
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Will Max be okay?

Whatever it is that’s plaguing the ship’s crew and passengers, it’s serious. And it looks like Max is going to get a bad infection with it that may even stop his heartbeat. Surely he’ll survive this thing, right?!

Joshua Jackson, Sean Teale, and Philippa Soo in Doctor Odyssey
ABC

Seriously, what is going on with this show?

Eight episodes in, and we still can’t rule out all of the fan theories about Doctor Odyssey. ‘Cause it very well still could be some kind of sickbed fever dream or even a slice of the afterlife a la The Good Place. So will we ever know for sure what’s really going on? We’ll have to wait and see!

Doctor Odyssey




