69th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations: 'This Is Us,' 'Big Little Lies,' 'Westworld,' FEUD' Rack Up Nominations

Nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards were announced Thursday. Shemar Moore from CBS’ new fall series S.W.A.T. (and formerly of Criminal Minds) and Veep costar Anna Chlumsky (who was congratulated during the announcement for her fifth consecutive nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category) announced the major categories.

The nominations feature a nice mix of familiar favorites like black-ish and House of Cards, to newcomers like The Handmaid's Tale, Westworld, This Is Us and Atlanta.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Westworld led the way for most total nominations with 22 nods, followed by the Netflix hit Stranger Things and FX’s drama FEUD: Betty and Joan (18 nominations apiece), and HBO’s Veep with 17.

HBO continued its Emmy dominance among premium networks, racking up 110 nominations this year. (But sorry, Game of Thrones fans; because the new season is just premiering this Sunday, it’s wasn't eligible to be among this year’s Emmy nominees.) Among broadcast nets, NBC led the way with 60 nominations.

Streaming networks made impressive showings among this year’s nominations. As examples, four of the seven Outstanding Drama Series nominees—The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards and Stranger Things—are on streaming services, while four of the six Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominees hail from streaming networks. Netflix itself had 91 total nominations, and Hulu’s acclaimed The Handmaid’s Tale has a number of nominees in acting and behind-the-scenes categories.

Here are nominees in some of the major categories. You can find out who wins when the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs Sunday, Sept, 17, live on CBS.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Zach Galifianakis - Baskets

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox - Better Things

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Jane Fonda - Grace And Frankie

Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie

Allison Janney - Mom

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Keri Russell - The Americans

Claire Foy - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright - House Of Cards

Viola Davis - How To Get Away Wit h Murder

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

John Turturro - The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff - The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon - Fargo

Jessica Lange - FEUD: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon - FEUD: Bette And Joan

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale - Veep

Matt Walsh - Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn - Transparent

Judith Light - Transparent

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

John Lithgow - The Crown

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

Michael Kelly - House Of Cards

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba - Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Alexander Skarsgård - Big Little Lies

David Thewlis - Fargo

Alfred Molina - FEUD: Bette And Joan

Stanley Tucci - FEUD: Bette And Joan

Bill Camp - The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Regina King - American Crime

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

Judy Davis - FEUD: Bette And Joan

Jackie Hoffman - FEUD: Bette And Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

black-ish

Master Of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House Of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD: Bette And Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Front al With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel

Last Week Tonight With John

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation With Ellen Page

Intervention

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party - Martha Stewart, Host; Snoop Dogg, Host

MasterChef Junior - Gordon Ramsay, Host

Match Game - Alec Baldwin, Host

Project Runway - Heidi Klum, Host; Tim Gunn, Co-Host

RuPaul's Drag Race - RuPaul Charles, Host

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell - Kamau Bell, Host

Outstanding Animated Program

Archer

Bob's Burgers

Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First)

The Simpsons

South Park