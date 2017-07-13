69th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations: 'This Is Us,' 'Big Little Lies,' 'Westworld,' FEUD' Rack Up Nominations
Nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards were announced Thursday. Shemar Moore from CBS’ new fall series S.W.A.T. (and formerly of Criminal Minds) and Veep costar Anna Chlumsky (who was congratulated during the announcement for her fifth consecutive nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category) announced the major categories.
The nominations feature a nice mix of familiar favorites like black-ish and House of Cards, to newcomers like The Handmaid's Tale, Westworld, This Is Us and Atlanta.
NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Westworld led the way for most total nominations with 22 nods, followed by the Netflix hit Stranger Things and FX’s drama FEUD: Betty and Joan (18 nominations apiece), and HBO’s Veep with 17.
HBO continued its Emmy dominance among premium networks, racking up 110 nominations this year. (But sorry, Game of Thrones fans; because the new season is just premiering this Sunday, it’s wasn't eligible to be among this year’s Emmy nominees.) Among broadcast nets, NBC led the way with 60 nominations.
Streaming networks made impressive showings among this year’s nominations. As examples, four of the seven Outstanding Drama Series nominees—The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards and Stranger Things—are on streaming services, while four of the six Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominees hail from streaming networks. Netflix itself had 91 total nominations, and Hulu’s acclaimed The Handmaid’s Tale has a number of nominees in acting and behind-the-scenes categories.
Here are nominees in some of the major categories. You can find out who wins when the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs Sunday, Sept, 17, live on CBS.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox - Better Things
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
Jane Fonda - Grace And Frankie
Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie
Allison Janney - Mom
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Keri Russell - The Americans
Claire Foy - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright - House Of Cards
Viola Davis - How To Get Away Wit h Murder
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Geoffrey Rush - Genius
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
John Turturro - The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff - The Wizard Of Lies
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon - Fargo
Jessica Lange - FEUD: Bette And Joan
Susan Sarandon - FEUD: Bette And Joan
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale - Veep
Matt Walsh - Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
Judith Light - Transparent
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
John Lithgow - The Crown
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Michael Kelly - House Of Cards
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Uzo Aduba - Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Alexander Skarsgård - Big Little Lies
David Thewlis - Fargo
Alfred Molina - FEUD: Bette And Joan
Stanley Tucci - FEUD: Bette And Joan
Bill Camp - The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Regina King - American Crime
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Judy Davis - FEUD: Bette And Joan
Jackie Hoffman - FEUD: Bette And Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard Of Lies
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
black-ish
Master Of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House Of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
FEUD: Bette And Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard Of Lies
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Front al With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel
Last Week Tonight With John
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen
Real Time With Bill Maher
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Gaycation With Ellen Page
Intervention
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party - Martha Stewart, Host; Snoop Dogg, Host
MasterChef Junior - Gordon Ramsay, Host
Match Game - Alec Baldwin, Host
Project Runway - Heidi Klum, Host; Tim Gunn, Co-Host
RuPaul's Drag Race - RuPaul Charles, Host
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell - Kamau Bell, Host
Outstanding Animated Program
Archer
Bob's Burgers
Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First)
The Simpsons
South Park