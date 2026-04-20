‘Today’s Hoda Kotb & Al Roker Celebrate Their Mothers’ Birthdays

What To Know Hoda Kotb celebrated her mother Sameha’s birthday on Instagram with a sweet family photo.

Al Roker also took to social media to honor his late mother, Isabel, on what would have been her 93rd birthday.

Kotb recently completed a week-long guest-hosting stint on Today, while Roker returned to Studio 1A after reporting from NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Mother’s Day is still a few weeks away, but two Today hosts recently took to social media to celebrate their moms.

“Happy Birthday Mom,” Hoda Kotb wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 17. Her post featured a sweet family photo she took with her mother, Sameha, her two daughters, Haley and Hope, her sister, Hala, Adel, and other family members.

Kotb’s fans and colleagues sent their own birthday wishes to Sameha in the post’s comments, “Sameeeeeeeee Happy Birthday,” wrote Al Roker, while his wife, Deborah Roberts, added, “Happy birthday.”

One user commented, “Happy birthday to your beautiful momma! You have her smile, Hoda!” Another wrote, “Happy Birthday to mami!! Hoda I love to see the love the you have for your family.” Someone else gushed, “The Happiest Birthday to beautiful mom, great health paired with happiness is what we wish her. Thank you sweet Hoda for sharing with us.”

Kotb shared her birthday tribute the same day she completed her week-long guest-hosting gig on Today. Kotb returned to her former role as Savannah Guthrie‘s co-anchor last week while Craig Melvin enjoyed a spring break vacation with his family. The show’s Monday, April 13, episode marked Kotb’s first time leading the show with Guthrie since January 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb)

“It’s been fun holding her hand. I mean, that’s been my favorite part,” Kotb told People in an interview published last week. “Just sitting next to her. That’s it. It’s been really beautiful and I feel privileged to be able to sit there for a little while.”

While Kotb ended her week on Today, Roker ended his reporting live from NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, where he interviewed the crew of the Artemis II space mission.

Roker was back in Studio 1A on Monday, April 20. Before the show, Roker took to Instagram to celebrate what would have been his late mother’s birthday. “Happy Birthday to our beautiful mom. Isabel Roker, Izzy to her friends, would have been 93 today,” he wrote. “She lives on in her legacy that survives through her children and beloved grandkids and great grandchildren.”

Roker’s post featured a montage of photos of Isabel with friends and family over the years. Isabel died at the age of 73 in 2007.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Dear Mrs. Roker. Thank you for the wonderful son you gave to us all,” one fan wrote underneath the post. Another added, “What a beautiful legacy.”

Someone else shared, “Happy heavenly birthday to ur beautiful Momma.” Another person posted, “She’s Beautiful. Happy Birthday.” A separate commenter gushed, “Happy Birthday. She was a stunning woman and I’m sure her kindness matched her beauty because she raised a wonderful soul.”

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