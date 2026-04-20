What To Know Sheinelle Jones turned 48 on April 19, marking her first birthday since the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh.

She reflected on the occasion in an Instagram post and admitted she was crying both “painful” and “thankful” tears.

Jones wrapped up a seven-city sold out book tour on her birthday and expressed gratitude to her fans for showing up.

Sheinelle Jones turned 48 on Sunday, April 19, marking her first birthday celebration since the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, in May 2025. It was admittedly an emotional day for the Today host, who detailed what she was feeling in an Instagram post.

“As I literally sit here – in tears – on an airplane headed home, I think it’s the perfect moment to check in with you. Today is my 48th birthday, and to be honest- I can’t stop crying,” she wrote.

Jones, who was wrapping up a book tour, explained that there were both “thankful tears” and “painful tears” on the occasion. “It’s my first without Uche, and tears full of gratitude reflecting on the last 7 days,” she continued. “I have never felt so much love in my life. Thank you for the prayers and support over the last year.”

The journalist admitted that she doesn’t “have to words to express” her feelings about having “SOLD OUT crowds in every city on her book tour. She included photos from the various stops, as well as a video of herself being presented with a birthday cake.”

“Uche loved The Beatles; as I mark the beginning of ’48’ – I do .. feel the sun,” she concluded. “Thank you so so much.”

Jones also celebrated her birthday on a pre-taped episode of Today With Jenna and Sheinelle on April 17. “I’m not gonna get all emotional, but 47 was a lot,” she said on the show. “And now I’m turning 48. And when I turned 47, it was a tough day on my 47th birthday and I just couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. So for 48 to be so wonderful and to be here with you and you guys, [it] just lets you know that if you’re in something, just know there is light.”

Jones and Ojeh were married for 18 years when he died at the age of 45 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. They have three teenage children.

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