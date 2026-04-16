Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional About Hosting ‘Today’ With Savannah Guthrie After Absence

What To Know Hoda Kotb returned to Today to fill in for Craig Melvin this week.

Kotb expressed feeling privileged to reunite with Savannah Guthrie, who recently returned to the show amid the investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Savannah previously opened up about her mother’s alleged abduction and returning to Today in an exclusive interview with Kotb.

Hoda Kotb couldn’t be happier to be back hosting with Savannah Guthrie on Today.

Kotb previously served as Savannah’s primary replacement during her two-month-long absence, as Savannah took time away from the NBC morning show following her mother Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance in February. As the investigation continues in Tucson, Arizona, Savannah made her highly anticipated return to Today‘s Studio 1A on April 6.

On Thursday, April 9, Savannah revealed that Kotb would return to her former co-anchor role this week as Craig Melvin went on spring break with his family. Kotb’s return to the anchor desk on Monday, April 13, marked her first time leading the show with Savannah since January 2025.

“I still feel every time we walk out, people are like, ‘Could she possibly [come back]?’ Yes! Now, she’s here. We’re so glad to have you this week,” Savannah said at the top of Monday’s show. Kotb noted that she was “so happy to be sitting back in this chair next to you this week, too.”

As her week-long guest-hosting gig comes to an end, Kotb gushed about reuniting with Savannah on the small screen in an interview with People published on Thursday, April 16. “It’s been fun holding her hand. I mean, that’s been my favorite part,” she told the outlet while attending Sheinelle Jones‘ Through Mom’s Eyes book launch event on Wednesday, April 15.

“Just sitting next to her. That’s it,” she added. “It’s been really beautiful and I feel privileged to be able to sit there for a little while.”

Kotb shared that Savannah has told her that she’s been “helping [her] out.” However, Kotb said she feels the opposite. She explained, “I feel like I get to be in the seat to watch what strength looks like. There’s nobody like her.”

Following Matt Lauer‘s 2017 sexual misconduct scandal and Today firing, Kotb took over his role as Savannah’s co-anchor. Kotb held the role until her January 2025 exit from Today after nearly 30 years at NBC. She has continued to appear on the morning show to promote her latest projects — such as her wellness company, Joy 101, and her latest book, Jump and Find Joy — and to fill in for hosts when needed.

Jones and Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett also filled in for Savannah during her absence. Before she returned to the show, Savannah sat down with Kotb for an exclusive Today interview about her mother’s disappearance. (Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after being last seen at her home the day prior. Officials have yet to name any leads, but the Guthrie family has been cleared as suspects. The family has also offered a reward of up to $1 million in exchange for information about Nancy’s whereabouts.)

“To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me — and I just say, ‘I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry,” Savannah tearfully told Kotb. “I’m sorry to my sister and my brother, and my kids and my nephew, and Tommy, my brother-in-law.’ I’m just, like, so sorry.”

In the second half of the interview, Savannah opened up about her decision to return to Today. “I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now,” she stated. “I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer, and being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so.”

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