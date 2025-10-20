Hoda Kotb made some core memories with her family over the weekend, and she documented the sweet moments for fans. In a Sunday, October 19, Instagram post, the former Today anchor shared footage of surprise visits she and her daughters, Haley and Hope, paid to her mother and sister.

“We love a surprise around here… First, we surprised my mom!” she captioned the clip .”And then the next day we surprised my sister for her birthday!! Spontaneous trips! Great memories!”

In the video, Hoda, Haley, and Hope, knocked on her mom Sameha’s door. When she opened it, she was stunned to see them. Haley and Hope excitedly jumped up and down, thrilled to have pulled off the surprise.

The clip then cut to Sameha having lunch with Hoda’s sister, Hala. Haley and Hope showed up with big posters for her birthday, and she couldn’t believe it when she saw them. The whole group then got together to take a sweet selfie.

Fans were extremely moved by Hoda’s post, and flooded the comments section with messages. “This one hit hard. Mom in a facility is the season I’m in. Surprises are priceless! So priceless!” one person wrote. Someone else said, “it’s the little things that make the biggest impact! Blessings to you all! And Happy Birthday to your beautiful sister.”

Another fan gushed, “You have a heart of gold Hoda. Your videos always brighten my days,” and someone else commented, “The family love shown here is so beautiful. May God continue to bless you all❤️.”

Since leaving the Today show in January, Hoda has been dedicating more of her time to her young daughters, while also keeping busy with her wellness brand and other business ventures.

“It’s really cool to just realize that there’s so much more to life,” she told People. “I wasn’t able to bear witness to my kids’ daily lives because of what I was doing. I got to see Haley sing ‘What a Wonderful World’ at 9:15 a.m. I would have missed that. I used to think life was the big things, but it really is all the stuff that happens in between.”