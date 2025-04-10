Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Longtime television favorite Eric Dane has revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

The actor shared the news of his condition with People, saying in a statement, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Dane went on to reveal that the diagnosis will not stop him from working on the upcoming third season of HBO’s Euphoria, saying, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

ALS is an incurable and progressive degenerative disease that’s also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Symptoms can include loss of muscular control and nerve function, including impacts on breathing and speaking abilities.

The news comes just weeks after Dane’s wife, Rebecca Gayheart, filed to dismiss her divorce petition from Dane, which had been filed in 2018.

Gayheart told E! News that the decision to cancel the divorce was the best decision for their family: “We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family, and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it, and we are as well. I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season. It wasn’t a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids so I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it.”

Dane and Gayheart have been married since 2004 and share two children, Billie and Georgia.

Dane is perhaps best known for his Dr. Mark Sloan a.k.a. McSteamy in Grey’s Anatomy, Tom Chandler in The Last Ship, and as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria.

Fans shared their thoughts and prayers for Dane after the news came through on social media.

“Gutted to hear about Eric Dane. Sending him and all those that love him strength,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This is awful. Thinking of Eric Dane and his family. McSteamy forever,” added another.