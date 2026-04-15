Megyn Kelly Slams ‘Euphoria’ & Sydney Sweeney for ‘Sexualizing Infancy’

What To Know Megyn Kelly called out Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for scenes of Sydney Sweeney dresses as a baby for OnlyFans on the show.

She called the depiction “sexualizing infancy” and referred to Levinson as “sick” for including it in the script.

Kelly also wondered why Sweeney “agreed” to film the controversial Season 3 scene.

Megyn Kelly is disgusted after seeing clips of Sydney Sweeney in Season 3 of Euphoria. On the April 14 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, she blasted the show’s creator Sam Levinson for how far he’s taking Sweeney’s character Cassie’s OnlyFans storyline.

“She’s dressed as a baby,” Kelly pointed out, referring to a clip of Cassie spread eagle on a couch while filming an OnlyFans video dressed as a child (Cassie started her OnlyFans account to help pay for a lavish wedding). “She’s in a baby’s outfit, she’s sucking on a binkie, and her legs are completely spread. You can have a laugh, of course, because I shocked you, but the truth is this is sexualizing infancy. That’s what this is.”

Kelly noted that articles about the episode referred to dressing up as a baby as “a pretty common kink,” which she was incredulous over. “What?! Getting turned on by a baby?” she wondered.

While Kelly noted that she couldn’t “believe [Sweeney] agreed to this,” she slammed Levinson as “sick.” She also touched on past reports of him “injecting nudity into the Sydney Sweeney scenes so often that she went to him and said, ‘Stop doing this, it’s very gratuitous.'”

Indeed, in 2022 Sweeney told The Independent that she requested less stripped-down scenes in Season 2 of Euphoria. “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’” she explained. However, she added, “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’ I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

Kelly continued her rant against Levinson by noting, “He constantly wants women to take their clothes off for scenes that don’t require them to be nude at all. All these women wan to be stars and few say no, but those that do, somehow it leaks because they’re clearly trying to tell us that this guy is, at a minimum, a jerk, and, more than likely, a problem.”

She said Levinson’s style is “another example of Hollywood not understanding, at all, where the line is and how most normal people are going to recoil, even Sydney Sweeney fans, in response to what’s essentially the sexualization of a child, of a baby. It seems to be wanting to bring down your defenses on the most disgusting crime imaginable.”

Euphoria, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max