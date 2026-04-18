New Terrors in ‘From,’ ‘Way Home’s Final Season, Fads and Foods on History Channel
Return to the town from which there is no escape in the fourth season of the MGM+ supernatural thriller From. Hallmark Channel‘s time-tripping The Way Home begins its fourth and final season. History Channel gets nostalgic, revisiting “killer crazes” in a new season of Hazardous History With Henry Winkler and a pizza war in the Season 7 premiere of The Food That Built America.
From
SUNDAY: This supernatural thriller may be the best Stephen King series King didn’t actually create. Set in a mysterious town from which there is no escape, terrorized by nocturnal creatures from the ever-present woods, From enters its fourth and next-to-last season with residents reeling from the revelation that some of their fellow citizens are reincarnated versions of previous townspeople. Speaking of reincarnation, last season ended with the shocking return of the ghoul known as “Smiley,” resurrected through the pregnancy of Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori). And there’s a deadly new stranger in yellow bringing another shade of menace. That should keep Sheriff Walt (Harold Perrineau) and the rest of the trapped township on their toes.
The Way Home
SUNDAY: The time-tripping fantasy family drama enters its fourth and final season with Del (Andie MacDowell) contemplating life as an empty-nester again, now that granddaughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) is graduating soon from high school, and daughter Kat (Chyler Leigh) is moving forward in her relationship with Elliot (Evan Williams). But more secrets undoubtedly await in that magical pond, including (we’re told) a trip back to the Roaring 1920s.
Hazardous History with Henry Winkler
SUNDAY: Nostalgia rules in a combo of pop-culture “remember when” series. Henry “the Fonz” Winkler returns as the genial host of Hazardous History, which takes a fond look back at trends and fads that seem awfully peculiar in retrospect. The Season 2 opener explores “killer crazes” including the dizzying stunt of flagpole sitting and the inexplicable phenom of goldfish swallowing — and we don’t mean cheese crackers. Followed by the Season 7 premiere of History’s yummy The Food That Built America (10/9c), which grabs a slice of culinary history in depicting a pizza war for dominance. We learn that 350 slices are consumed every second in this $150 billion global industry, making the stakes particularly high for chain giants Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Little Caesars — joined by the upstart Papa John’s. Best watched with a piping-hot pie delivered to your door.
Euphoria
SUNDAY: Getting more lurid by the episode, the trendy hit drama catches up with Maddy (Alexa Demie) as she claws her way into the talent-management business by selling sex, while future bride Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) defies her fiancé Nate (Jacob Elordi) by making fetish videos for profit. And Rue (Zendaya) may rue the day that she became beholden to the very scary Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), a drug and strip club kingpin who uses her as a pawn in his messy feud with drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly).
The Comeback
SUNDAY: Does a show even need a showrunner? The biting show-biz satire dares to ask this depressing question in the age of AI, when the studio promotes the entirely wrong person to oversee the AI-driven sitcom How’s That? Once again, star and executive producer Valerie Cherish (the great Lisa Kudrow) is caught in the middle, unable to level with her cast while making tough decisions that no amount of tranquility-candle gifts will appease. When the most unlikely of white knights enters the picture to save the day, who is Valerie to say no?
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- NBA Playoffs: Conference quarterfinals begin Saturday with games streaming on Prime Video (Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 1 pm/ET, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets at 3:30 pm/ET, Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks at 6 pm/ET) and ABC (Houston Rockets vs. L.A. Lakers at 8:30 pm/ET). Sunday action continues on ABC (Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics at 1 pm/ET, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. West #8 Seed at 3:30 pm/ET) and NBC (Detroit Pistons vs. East #8 Seed at 6:30 pm/ET and Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs at 9 pm/ET).
- To Philly with Love (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): A teacher (Rebecca Dalton) and an archivist (Stephen Huszar) find love in the City of Brotherly Love while decoding Revolutionary War-era love letters. That’s a lot of love for one movie.
- 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c, CBS): Natalie Morales reports on the 2017 disappearance and murder in Iowa of teenager Jade Colvin, solved with the help of photos on an old cell phone.
- Marshals (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): While on the hunt for a fugitive, Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) reunite with a fellow SEAL veteran, Garrett (country singer Riley Green).
- Call the Midwife (Sunday, 8/7c, PBS): Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) faces a tough decision when new regulations forbid nurses to wear religious clothing on the job. Meanwhile, Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings), back from her retreat, contemplates leaving the order altogether to pursue motherhood.
- Krapopolis (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): Deliria (Hannah Waddingham) tries to get her fractious family to sit still for a portrait in the animated comedy’s season finale.
- Weed 8: Women and Weed (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): In advance of Monday’s “4/20” celebrations, Dr. Sanjay Gupta presents the latest report in his Weed series, focusing on the rise of cannabis use among women.
- Tournament of Champions VII (Sunday, 8/7c, Food Network): The field narrows from four to two to one in the season finale’s semifinal and final battles, with Guy Fieri declaring a $150,000 champion.
- The Forsytes (Sunday, 9/8c, PBS): Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson) turns to young Jo (Danny Griffin) when faced with eviction, while Soames (Joshua Orpin) dashes water on Irene’s (Millie Gibson) dreams of Paris. More period drama follows on The Count of Monte Cristo (10/9c).
- Tracker (Sunday, 9/8c, Fox): Colter’s (Justin Hartley) latest missing-person case involves a teenage girl who disappeared during a triple homicide. Followed by Watson (Sunday, 10/9c, CBS), where the good doctor puts Mary (Rochelle Aytes) in charge of the Holmes Clinic while he tends to his brain-tumor diagnosis.
- The Audacity (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): After blackmailing his shrink JoAnne (Sarah Goldberg), tech titan Duncan (Billy Magnussen) gets the wrong idea when he hears she’s been shopping for a gun.
- Rooster (Sunday, 10/9c, HBO): Things get awkward in class after a student finds Greg (Steve Carell) with his pants down — with his mother. Parks and Recreation‘s Jim O’Heir guests as Freddy, supporting his daughter Sunny (Lauren Tsai) in her pregnancy and tweaking the conscience of Archie (Phil Dunster), who’s still torn between his girlfriend and his ex, Katie (Charly Clive).