New Terrors in ‘From,’ ‘Way Home’s Final Season, Fads and Foods on History Channel

From

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: This supernatural thriller may be the best Stephen King series King didn’t actually create. Set in a mysterious town from which there is no escape, terrorized by nocturnal creatures from the ever-present woods, From enters its fourth and next-to-last season with residents reeling from the revelation that some of their fellow citizens are reincarnated versions of previous townspeople. Speaking of reincarnation, last season ended with the shocking return of the ghoul known as “Smiley,” resurrected through the pregnancy of Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori). And there’s a deadly new stranger in yellow bringing another shade of menace. That should keep Sheriff Walt (Harold Perrineau) and the rest of the trapped township on their toes.

Hallmark Media

The Way Home

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: The time-tripping fantasy family drama enters its fourth and final season with Del (Andie MacDowell) contemplating life as an empty-nester again, now that granddaughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) is graduating soon from high school, and daughter Kat (Chyler Leigh) is moving forward in her relationship with Elliot (Evan Williams). But more secrets undoubtedly await in that magical pond, including (we’re told) a trip back to the Roaring 1920s.

©️2025, A&E Television Networks, LLC photo: Jabari Jacobs

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Nostalgia rules in a combo of pop-culture “remember when” series. Henry “the Fonz” Winkler returns as the genial host of Hazardous History, which takes a fond look back at trends and fads that seem awfully peculiar in retrospect. The Season 2 opener explores “killer crazes” including the dizzying stunt of flagpole sitting and the inexplicable phenom of goldfish swallowing — and we don’t mean cheese crackers. Followed by the Season 7 premiere of History’s yummy The Food That Built America (10/9c), which grabs a slice of culinary history in depicting a pizza war for dominance. We learn that 350 slices are consumed every second in this $150 billion global industry, making the stakes particularly high for chain giants Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Little Caesars — joined by the upstart Papa John’s. Best watched with a piping-hot pie delivered to your door.

Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria

9/8c

SUNDAY: Getting more lurid by the episode, the trendy hit drama catches up with Maddy (Alexa Demie) as she claws her way into the talent-management business by selling sex, while future bride Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) defies her fiancé Nate (Jacob Elordi) by making fetish videos for profit. And Rue (Zendaya) may rue the day that she became beholden to the very scary Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), a drug and strip club kingpin who uses her as a pawn in his messy feud with drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly).

Erin Simkin/HBO

The Comeback

10:30/9:30c

SUNDAY: Does a show even need a showrunner? The biting show-biz satire dares to ask this depressing question in the age of AI, when the studio promotes the entirely wrong person to oversee the AI-driven sitcom How’s That? Once again, star and executive producer Valerie Cherish (the great Lisa Kudrow) is caught in the middle, unable to level with her cast while making tough decisions that no amount of tranquility-candle gifts will appease. When the most unlikely of white knights enters the picture to save the day, who is Valerie to say no?

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