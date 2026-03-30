What To Know Eric Dane is featured in a new trailer for Season 3 of Euphoria.

He filmed his scenes for the show before his death in February.

Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025 and confirmed he would still be filming the HBO series.

The premiere of Euphoria Season 3 is less than two weeks away, and a new trailer reveals the first look at Eric Dane in a scene that he filmed before his death on February 19.

Dane plays Cal Jacobs, the father of Jacob Elordi‘s Nate Jacobs, on the HBO series. In the trailer, Cal appears to be attending Nate’s wedding to Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), as he’s wearing a tan suit with a boutonnière. He’s approached by Jules (Hunter Schafer), whom he had an affair with in Season 1.

“Remember me?” Jules asks, to which Cal replies, “How could I forget?” Season 3 of Euphoria picks up five years after the events of Season 2, which featured Cal getting arrested after Nate turned him in for the sex tapes he made, including those with Jules (who was underage).

When Dane announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS in April 2025, he confirmed that he would still be appearing in Season 3 of Euphoria. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he told People at the time. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

It’s unclear how much of a role he will have in the new season and whether or not his ALS will be incorporated into the show.

Dane was 53 when he died. His family, which includes estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters, confirmed the news in a statement.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” they said. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Euphoria, Season 3, Sunday, April 12, HBO Max