Eric Dane has died at the age of 53.

The actor, who was best known for his work in series like Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, died on February 19 due to complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the family’s statement to People read. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, saying in a statement, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.” At the time, he was preparing for the debut of his new Prime Video series Countdown and a return to production on Euphoria Season 3 and added, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

In the wake of his diagnosis, Dane became an advocate for increased research into ALS, an incurable and progressive degenerative disease that can affect muscular control and nerve function, including impacts on breathing and speaking abilities. He announced in September that he was part of a campaign called Push for Progress.

Dane, a native of San Francisco, got his start with guest roles in early ’90s sitcoms such as Married… With Children, Roseanne, Saved by the Bell, and The Wonder Years, among others. His first recurring role was as Dr. Wyatt Cooper in Gideon’s Crossing in 2000, and he soon starred in Charmed as Jason Dean from 2003 until 2004.

He first became a household name thanks to his turn as Mark Sloan, a premier plastic surgeon and playboy, in Grey’s Anatomy, which he became a regular on for several seasons from 2005 until 2012. He then earned a starring role in the TNT drama The Last Ship from 2014 to 2018. He then became a part of the prestige HBO drama Euphoria, starring as Cal Jacobs, a father and real estate agent leading a double life. He’s expected to return for the upcoming third season, which will premiere in April.

Dane also had roles in films like X-Men: The Last Stand, Valentine’s Day, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Recently, he starred as Nathan Blythe in Countdown and as Martin in the miniseries Kabul.

Dane’s latest onscreen role was a 2025 guest spot on the CBS series Brilliant Minds. He played a firefighter with ALS. “Eric reached out to us. He was a fan of the show, wanted to do the show, and I’m a huge Eric Dane fan, and I was so excited to bring him onto Brilliant Minds and into our world,” showrunner Michael Grassi told TV Insider.

He is survived by his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, and two daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine. Gayheart had filed for divorce in 2018 but dismissed the petition in 2025, shortly before Dane’s diagnosis was made public.