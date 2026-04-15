‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Talks Ken Jennings Future After Host Addresses Exiting Show

Is Ken Jennings here to stay? Jeopardy!‘s executive producer gave an update about the host’s future on the game show after an audience member asked the show’s host who he would like to see as his successor if he was to leave the show.

During the April 14 episode of the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast, EP Michael Davies shared that he was in New York and had a photo of “his hero Ken Jennings” behind him. So, do they think Jennings will be on the game show as long as Alex Trebek was?

One part of the podcast featured a Jeopardy! Q&A with Jennings and audience members. “It’s pretty early to be thinking this, but have you identified any potential successors?” a crowd member asked.

Jennings took over for Trebek in 2021 after the longtime host’s death from pancreatic cancer. He first cohosted with Mayim Bialik until she was fired at the end of the year.

Jennings laughed before responding. “So, if there’s anyone here planning my murder,” he said, pointing to the audience member who asked the question. “If something happens to me tonight, I want everyone to remember where this guy was sitting.”

“People would always ask Alex, and he was very diplomatic. Sometimes, he would just say whatever he was thinking about. Like if the Kings had just won, he’d be like, ‘Oh, I like the woman who calls the game for the hockey teams.”

“So, I guess, I should just follow the Alex path, and say random people every time I get asked,” Jennings said. “You know, I haven’t really thought about it. I’m in good health. I do my stretches every game, but clearly Bad Bunny.”

When the clip ended, both Sarah Whitcomb-Foss and Davies laughed. “There’s no imminent threat to Ken Jennings as host of Jeopardy!. There’s no midterm threat either,” Davies added.

“He’s only in his early 50s!” Whitcomb-Foss said. “I don’t think people started asking Alex until he was in his mid-70s.”

“Every single day that Ken hosts this show, he makes himself even more irreplaceable,” Davies said. “He’s pretty wonderful at the job.”

Since Jennings has taken over as host, he has hosted every version of Jeopardy! except for Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which is exclusively on streaming and is hosted by Colin Jost.

In June 2025, Jennings told TV Insider, “The last host worked into his 80s. Traditionally, it’s not a job you retire from. I didn’t know at the time, but now that I have a few years under my belt, I think I understand why Alex wanted to do it. It’s just such an incredibly fun job. You’re playing along with the smartest folks and getting to see them do their thing up close. I really feel very lucky that I’m still part of the Jeopardy! family after all these years. And I have no plans to hang it up.”

It seems like Ken Jennings is in it for the long haul.

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