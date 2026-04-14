‘Today’: Sheinelle Jones Cries Over Sweet Surprise From Her 3 Kids

What To Know Sheinelle Jones’ three children surprised her on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle to celebrate the release of her new book, Through Mom’s Eyes.

Jones cried as her kids shared their favorite things about her and her latest project.

The Jenna & Sheinelle episode marked the first time Jones’ kids have appeared live on the show since their father, Jones’ husband Uche Ojeh, died in May 2025.

Jenna Bush Hager enlisted some special people to make Sheinelle Jones‘ on-air book launch even more memorable.

Jones celebrated the release of her debut book, Through Mom’s Eyes, on the Tuesday, April 14, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle. She was inspired to release the delayed project by her late husband, Uche Ojeh, and her late grandmother, Josephine Vonceal Pace Brown. However, it’s her three kids that she chose to dedicate the book to.

“I want my kids to know that they are my everything. And so, I was very intentional about dedicating this book to Kayin, Clara Josephine, and Little Uche,” Jones stated in a pre-recorded package. “Because what I’ve realized is that tomorrow is not promised. And I think because my life has been turned upside down, and they’ve already lost a parent, it made me question, ‘What would I want to leave on this planet?’ and ‘What would I want to leave for my kids?’”

She continued, “I used to have a pastor that would say, ‘From the heart, through the pen.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s what I did. From the heart, through the pen.’ And so, if there is a time when I’m not with them, they have this book and they know their mom through this book.”

Jones was already wiping away tears as the package finished airing, but the tears kept flowing as Bush Hager shared her special surprise. “We couldn’t celebrate this book or this day without the three people with whom you dedicated [it to],” she stated before exclaiming, “So, Kayin, Clara, and Uche, come on out!”

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Jones’ eldest child, son Kayin, held a bouquet of white lilies as he and his siblings walked out into Today‘s Studio 1A. Jones cried as she hugged each of her children.

“So Kayin, what do you want to tell your mom on this day? I know this is a big one for her,” Bush Hager asked Jones’ 16-year-old son, who replied, “Words can’t even describe it. I’m so happy for you, Mom. You’ve worked on this since quarantine, you know, we’ve had the ups and downs. I mean, I remember when you lost your computer. It broke, even. … We’ve obviously gone through so much, you know. It’s just, like, I’m so happy for you.”

As for what Jones’ younger son, Uche, loves the most about his mom? “I feel like her compassion and kindness to everybody she’s around just has such a great effect on everybody,” he gushed. “And I love you, Mom.”

Clara, for her part, displayed the gift she and her brothers had gotten for Jones. The trio framed a quote from Jones’ grandmother that she included in the book: “I’m doing the best I can with the light I have to see by.”

“It’s the quote that you live by and that Gigi said, and I…” Clara began, herself, tearing up. Jones enveloped her for a sweet hug before enjoying another group hug with her children. “I love you guys so much,” she said.

Bush Hager wrapped up the sweet segment by asking for Jones’ kids’ thoughts on Through Mom’s Eyes. “It’s good,” Clara said. “I remember, I was on the plane, and it was in her bag, and there were no TVs on the flight, and my phone was dead. And I was just like, ‘I’ll read your book.’ So, I read it, and I actually really liked it.”

Through Mom’s Eyes features conversations about motherhood Jones shared with the mothers of celebrities such as Stephen Curry, Lady Gaga, Shaquille O’Neal, and more. The book was initially slated for a 2025 release, but was delayed as Jones took time off from Today to support Ojeh through his private battle with brain cancer. (He died at the age of 45 in May 2025.)

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC