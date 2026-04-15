What To Know Savannah Guthrie’s sister Annie is still being accused by online critics of having something to do with their mom’s disappearance.

A former FBI agent addressed these concerns and defended Annie against the trolls.

She also explained why she does not believe Annie was involved in the abduction.

Savannah Guthrie‘s sister, Annie Guthrie, was cleared by police of having any involvement in their mom Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance, but the court of public opinion still has a lot to say about the theory. Jennifer Coffindaffer, an ex-FBI agent, took to X to defend Annie against those wondering if she killed or abducted her own mother.

“This is a woman who works hard. No signs of money problems,” Coffindaffer insisted, debunking rumors that Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, orchestrated this ordeal for money. “They do just fine. They’re not in any money problems. They have one child. They have a beautiful life from all accounts.”

Coffindaffer also pointed to another online theory that Annie, who lives near Nancy in Arizona, is “jealous” of Savannah, which she called “baloney.”

In the early days of the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance, Annie’s car was taken into custody because Nancy rode in it prior to going missing. Tommaso was also, at one point, rumored to be a prime suspect in the case, but officials cleared both individuals by February 16.

At the time, the Pima County Sheriffs Department insisted, “Not one single person in the family is a suspect. So I am telling everyone, effective today, you guys need to knock it off. Quit.”

Coffindaffer reiterated these points during her stream in defense of Annie, who has appeared alongside Savannah in various social media videos begging for Nancy’s return. The sisters and Tommaso were also spotted visiting a memorial for Nancy just a month after her disappearance.

Earlier this week, KVOA in Tucson reported that there has recently been an added police presence in Annie and Tommaso’s neighborhood, but it was due to resident complaints about a YouTuber harassing them. Annie issued similar complaints.

It has now been more than two months since Nancy’s disappearance and no arrests have been made.