‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Teases New Spinoff Is Coming Weeks After ‘YouTube Edition’

Another day, another Jeopardy! spinoff. After the bosses dropped the YouTube edition, they teased that another spinoff of the game show is coming soon, but they can’t talk much about it right now.

Michael Davies and Sarah Whitcomb-Foss returned for another episode of Inside Jeopardy! on April 14, where they discussed the return of Pop Culture Jeopardy!. The pop culture spinoff is set to come to Netflix for Season 2 and will air every weekday, from May 11 until June 5.

The bosses also shared Q&As with host Ken Jennings about whether he deliberately lost his 74-game streak or not. He said that he did not, and just really didn’t know H&R Block because he does his own taxes.

At the beginning of the episode, executive producer Michael Davies said, “We’ve got some announcements. We’ve got a whole bunch of stuff going on, some of which we can announce, some of which we can’t announce, but I can just sort of tease and vaguely reference.”

“We do have another new Jeopardy! thing that is going to be happening in the next few weeks,” Davies teased. “We have not announced it yet, but I can’t wait for you all to hear about that.”

Although it is not clear if the announcement is this, Davies previously teased Sports Jeopardy! in January. “Close observers of my body of work will know that I am a massive sports fan and bringing a sports version of Jeopardy! to the air, to streaming is probably my biggest New Year’s hope,” he said on the episode of Inside Jeopardy!.

Davies also shared that Jeopardy! YouTube was a one-off special for now. “It could be an ongoing thing, but for now, it’s a one-off event,” he said. “We’re getting much more serious about what we’re doing on our YouTube and social media team.”

“More than one million people have watched it, so it was very successful,” Davies said. The episode featured YouTubers Monet X Change, Rebecca Black, and Brennan Lee Mulligan. Mulligan won the game, and all three contestants took home money for their charities.

While new Jeopardy! spinoffs are happening left and right, Jeopardy! Masters has still not earned a pickup for another season.

What do you think the new spinoff could be? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock