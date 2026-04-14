Nancy Guthrie Breakthrough: Why Religious Clues May Hold Key to Kidnapping

What To Know A former FBI agent revealed her new theory about Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper.

Jennifer Coffindaffer speculated about the contents of the ransom notes received by media outlets, based on how Savannah Guthrie addressed the public after they were received.

The search for Nancy continues after she disappeared from her home on February 1.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer floated a new theory about the person who kidnapped Savannah Guthrie‘s mother. In a live stream on X, Jennifer pointed out that the public has not seen the specific contents of the ransom notes received by TMZ or local media outlets in the days following Nancy’s disappearance in early February.

Jennifer noted that the first two ransom notes received by TMZ were believed by Savannah, her two siblings, and law enforcement to be “real.”

She then cited the language that Savannah, her sister, and brother used in their public video messages to their mother’s kidnapper, noting that their statements often had religious connotations and references. Jennifer believes this was intentional and speculates that the language was used because of what was written in the ransom note.

“I’ve always thought the reason there was so much religious connotation and reference in all of these messages from Savannah to the ransom note writers … I’ve always thought it was from the lens of Savannah,” Jennifer admitted. “But you know what? No. That isn’t how they would think. That isn’t how you reach somebody. It’s not what you think, you’re just the respondent. You’re just the person that is talking, so you need to relate to what the the person wrote, what the note writer wrote. It occurs to me … was there religious writings in the notes?’

Jennifer reiterated that law enforcement “never talked about” the contents of the notes. “Was there a reference scripturally?” she wondered. “Did they quote scripture? What did they say in there that was religious? Because I believe there was likely a religious quotation or a scripture quote.”

She said she thinks Savannah used certain religious-leaning phrases in her video statements as a way to speak to the kidnapper directly. “I just am really wondering if this individual sees themself in a god-like way, playing out God,” Jennifer concluded. “They have control over a life, over Nancy’s life. Not only Nancy’s life, but control over Savannah and Cameron and Annie’s life.”

Savannah took a two-month hiatus from hosting Today after her mom’s disappearance, but has since returned to the morning news desk as the search for Nancy continues in Arizona.