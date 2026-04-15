Fall 2026 Schedule: Your Guide to the Complete Lineup

Meredith Jacobs
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Robert Voets/CBS; Troy Harvey/CBS; Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

It’s officially time to start looking ahead to fall 2026, even though most season finales have yet to air across the broadcast networks.

But on Wednesday, April 15, CBS became the first network to announce its 2026-2027 season plans, and that includes some changes to its schedule for the fall. FBI and CIA are each moving up an hour on Mondays, there’s some shuffling of the NCISverse on Tuesdays, with new series in the franchise New York bumping prequel Origins to 10/9c. Eternally Yours and Cupertino join the Thursday lineup, Survivor‘s still on Wednesdays (and an hour and a half) and Fridays (Sheriff CountryFire Country, and Boston Blue), and Sundays (Marshals, moving from a midseason show to a fall one, and Tracker) stay the same. (CBS doesn’t air new episodes on Sundays at 10/9c, on account of sports delays in the fall).

Being held for the midseason are new series Einstein and the returns of GhostsMatlock, and NCIS: Sydney, all three of which were previously fall shows, on CBS. (Ghosts will still air one-hour Halloween and Ghostmas special episodes in the fall.)

Check out the full fall schedule below, and keep this page bookmarked as it’s updated with more network’s lineups. Still to come are ABC, Fox, and NBC’s.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: CIA (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (CBS)

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: New York (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (CBS)

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)

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Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Eternally Yours (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Cupertino (CBS)

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: Sheriff Country (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Boston Blue (CBS)

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Marshals (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Tracker (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Drama encores (CBS)




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