‘Today’s Sheinelle Jones Sends Sweet Message to Late Husband In Her New Book

What To Know Sheinelle Jones honored her late husband, Uche Ojeh, in her debut book, Through Mom’s Eyes.

The project was delayed nearly a year as Jones took time off from Today to look after Ojeh during his battle with brain cancer.

Jones celebrated the book’s release on the Tuesday, April 14, episode of Today.

Sheinelle Jones‘ latest project couldn’t have happened without the support of her late husband, Uche Ojeh.

The Today host announced her debut book, Through Mom’s Eyes, back in 2024. The book, however, was delayed nearly a year, as Jones took time away from the show to support Ojeh through his private battle with brain cancer. He died at the age of 45 in May 2025, and Jones returned to the NBC morning show that September.

Back in January, Jones announced via Instagram that the book would officially be released on Tuesday, April 14. “Thank you all for being so understanding and supportive- especially if you preordered it, and watched the publication date change, so I could focus on my family,” she wrote at the time.

Ahead of the first anniversary of Ojeh’s death, Jones honored her late spouse in the book with a sweet shout-out. “This book would not exist without my dear husband, Uche,” she wrote in Through Mom’s Eyes, per Us Weekly. “He pushed me to do this on days when I wanted to give up because I didn’t think I had the time or bandwidth to see it to completion.”

Jones shared that Ojeh would “gently remind” her of deadlines during the writing process, and that “despite everything we were dealing with, on many days he seemed more passionate than I was to make it happen.”

She added, “The truth is, I’ve had this book on my heart for a very long time, and I’m so thankful he believed in me and the stories I wanted to tell.”

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Her book comments are similar to those she shared on the March 23 episode of Today. “This was supposed to come out last spring. And the truth is, my husband, Uche, got really sick while I was writing this, and he pushed me to keep going,” she told viewers. “So, I delayed this for a year after he passed because I wanted to be with him and the kids, but I promised him that I wouldn’t give this up.”

Jones noted that her late grandmother, Josephine Vonceal Pace Brown, also served as an inspiration for the project. (Brown died at the age of 96 in December 2025.)

“These two people believed in me and believed in me most when we talk about this book,” she said of her loved ones.

She continued, “I wrote this when my life was, frankly, falling apart, and motherhood doesn’t stop. That’s what I’ve learned. If anything, the volume turns up when life gets hard. And there were times when I felt alone, and the pages of this book made me feel less alone.”

Jones celebrated the book’s release with her Today colleagues on Tuesday, stating that her three major takeaways from the book are “resilience, faith, and sisterhood.” She stated, “God, look at us on this couch. If we’re not resilient, we don’t have faith, I don’t know who does. And the women I wanted to celebrate, they all have it.”

Through Mom’s Eyes features a collection of conversations about motherhood between Jones and the mothers of famous figures, including Lady Gaga, Stephen Curry, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaquille O’Neal, and more.

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