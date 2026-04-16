‘Einstein’ Stars Tease ‘Magical’ Dynamic & Reveal What Makes This Crime Show Unique

What To Know Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero star in CBS’s upcoming crime-comedy Einstein.

The stars tease their new dynamic and share what excited them about the series.

New series will be part of CBS’ midseason lineup in 2026-2027.

A new investigative duo is coming to our screens during CBS’s 2026-2027 season, and while we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero on Einstein — it premieres in the midseason — at CBS Fest on Wednesday, April 15, the two shared what to expect from their new show.

Gubler stars as Albert Einstein’s grandson, Lewis, and Fumero is Teri, the police detective who recruits him to help solve cases. Their dynamic is “magical. Sensational and magical. Spectacular, marvelous, incredible,” Gubler told TV Insider. “We’re having a wonderful time together and we’ve only been shooting for 11 days, but it feels like 11 years in the best way.”

Both stars have done crime shows in the past — Gubler starred on the procedural drama Criminal Minds for 15 seasons (this is a return to CBS for him), while Fumero did eight seasons of the cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

For Gubler, this is “tonally quite different. This one’s a comedy, so I look at it like trees. Trees are all trees, but there’s pine trees and there’s palm trees. I feel like this is more of a palm tree,” he explained before acknowledging, “What a strange thing to say to someone.”

Showing they’re already a great pair, Fumero said that made sense to her. “It’s tonally more grounded than Brooklyn, but still has heart and has a little bit of more drama than Brooklyn did. But also very fun and funny,” she added. “It’s got all the elements that I love.”

So, what made them both want to sign up for what could turn into another long-running series, considering the popularity and longevity of this genre?

Both cited getting to work with Andy Breckman, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. “Getting to do comedy and getting to work with Melissa,” Gubler added. Fumero agreed with, “Ditto with the other names,” before listing them, promoting Gubler to joke, “You should have said getting to work with Melissa.”

She laughed and agreed, “Getting to work with myself,” but also pointed to the tone the show. “I was so charmed by the script and it just felt like the right move,” she shared.

Einstein follows Matthew Gray Gubler’s Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein who spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor. But when his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law, he is pressed into service helping Melissa Fumero’s local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.

Joining Breckman as executive producers are Randy Zisk, Michael Rauch, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Laura Beetz. Gubler is a producer.

Will you be watching Einstein? Let us know in the comments section below.

Einstein, Series Premiere, 2027, CBS

—Reporting by Erin Maxwell