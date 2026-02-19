2026 Season Finale Dates: When Will Your Favorite Shows Be Ending?

We may be in the middle of the 2025-2026 season, but the broadcast networks are already unveiling their plans for season finales. So far, only one has, but we expect the others to follow suit soon.

Fox, at the same time that it announced its spring premiere dates in February, revealed the finale dates for its current primetime lineup. It all begins at the end of March with Fear Factor: House of Fear and goes through April (Memory of a Killer, Best Medicine, and Doc) and into May (Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and Next Level Chef). Also, note that, like usual, The Masked Singer season finale, during which another celebrity will be named the winner (and unmasked), will be two hours.

Season finales tend to air in April and May, but there are several factors that go into that, including scheduling and episode orders. And so there may be some airing earlier, like we see with Fox in March, or even later, into early June.

Read on for all the season — and possible series for some, as networks plan their 2026-2027 schedules — finale dates we know across the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC), and bookmark this page because it will be updated as more are announced in the coming months.

Wednesday, March 25

9:00 p.m. Fear Factor: House of Fear (Fox)

Wednesday, April 1

8:00 p.m. The Masked Singer (two hours, Fox)

Monday, April 6

8:00 p.m. Extracted (Fox)

9:00 p.m. Memory of a Killer (Fox)

Tuesday, April 7

8:00 p.m. Best Medicine (Fox)

Sunday, April 12

8:30 p.m. Universal Basic Guys (Fox)

Tuesday, April 14

9:00 p.m. Doc (Fox)

Thursday, April 23

9:00 p.m. Animal Control (Fox)

9:30 p.m. Going Dutch (Fox)

Sunday, May 17

8:00 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)

8:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Thursday, May 21

8:00 p.m. Next Level Chef (Fox)