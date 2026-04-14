Who won The Voice Season 29?

What To Know The Top 4 contestants on The Voice Season 29 each performed twice during the April 14 finale.

The audience of superfans and former contestants voted for their favorites at the end of the night.

The winner with the most votes was announced, giving one coach another win to add to their tally.

The Voice crowned the winner of its 29th season during the Tuesday, April 14, finale. Before the winner was named, though, the Top 4 artists hit the stage for more performances, and the studio audience of superfans and Voice alum voted for their favorites of the night.

For coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine, the stakes were higher than ever this season, as they were all past winners of The Voice. Clarkson entered the finale with two artists on her team (Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown), while Legend and Levine had one each (Lucas West and Alexia Jayy, respectively).

Scroll down for a recap of the night’s performances and to find out who was voted the winner at the end of the finale!

Alexia Jayy

The first artist to take the stage in the Finals was Alexia. She performed “Lady Marmalade,” which Coach Levine noted was definitely “finale material.”

“You just come out here and do exactly what you do, and you make it special,” Clarkson raved. “We’ve heard that song a lot of times in our lives … but not like that.”

Legend called Alexia a “star” and said she carries herself “like you’re supposed to be on the Grammys.” Levine pointed out all of the powerhouse artists Alexia has covered this season and promised her, “YOU are what made all of those moments so special.”

Mikenley Brown

Mikenley’s first finale performance was of Ariana Grande‘s “Almost Is Never Enough,” which she dedicated to her grandmother, who is battling cancer.

Legend pointed out that Mikenley’s “confidence is coming through” in the Semifinals and Finals. “You’re just blossoming into a wonderful artist,” he said. Levine told Mikenley that he’s a “fan,” adding, “I love your voice, I love your tone, I love you!’

Clarkson praised Mikenley’s riffs and joked that she tries to sing them in the shower herself. “It is so special, what you do.”

Lucas West

For Lucas’ first performance, he sang “Cold as Ice” by Foreigner. He decided to show his range by stepping away from the piano, which he hasn’t done much on the show.

Clarkson and Levine agreed that it was the right move not to play piano. “That was a move you had to make,” Levine assured the aspiring singer, while Clarkson called his commanding of the stage “really cool.”

Lucas’ coach was so proud. “Your voice sounded more powerful, clear, and beautiful than ever,” he said. “I love you doing something that felt different from all the stuff you’ve done before.”

Liv Ciara

The final performance of the first round was from Liv Ciara, who sang “The Greatest” by Billie Eilish. She wanted to prove with this song choice that she could “dig down deep” with an emotional performance.

All three coaches were absolutely floored that Liv is just 16 years old. “You took us through the emotions of the song so beautifully,” Legend raved. “It was so raw and honest. Beautiful job.”

Clarkson needed to take a minute to compose herself because she was nearly in tears. “You have such a vision for yourself,” she told her teenage artist. After Liv left the stage, Legend agreed that she’s fully ready to be a pop star.

Mikenley Brown

Mikenley returned to the stage with an upbeat song that gave her the ability to move around the stage. She performed Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need.”

Legend said that Mikenley sounds “so cool singing anything,” adding, “You’re just showing everybody … here’s my style, here’s my taste. You’re introducing us to who you are and I think that’s super cool.”

Levine praised Mikenley’s style and agreed with Legend’ sentiment about her originality. “It’s super specific and I think that’s a great thing and it’s solidifying your status beyond the show,” he confirmed.

Finally, Clarkson called Mikenley “so rad” and applauded her for showing the audience exactly what they can expect from her.

Lucas West

Lucas paid tribute to his coach by performing Legend’s first big hit song, “Ordinary People,” in the finale. Legend urged his artist to make the performance “more dramatic” when he hit the stage.

Levine praised Lucas for performing with just himself and the piano, not relying on a band to add to the show. “That is the purity of you,” he confirmed.

“I was just so happy watching you do this today,” Legend gushed. “You told me your mother used to play you these songs, and as artists, it’s cool for us. I felt something today, and that was really cool.”

Liv Ciara

Liv put her own spin on Christina Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants” for her second performance. Clarkson urged her to change up the song to avoid comparisons to Aguilera, and Liv complied.

“The fact that you have so much direction at this point in your career … I’m just so excited for where you’re gonna go,” Legend said. Levine praised the arrangement of the song and said Liv did a “wonderful job.”

Clarkson told Liv that she’s “ready to be a pop star,” adding, “You dance, you sing, you write, you arrange. You’re just ready to go.”

Alexia Jayy

When Alexia hit the stage for her second performance of the night, she sang “One and Only” by Adele, taking on yet another majorly talented artist.

All three coaches had tears streaming down their faces after Alexia performed. “You are important,” Levine told his singer. “You make people reflect on their own life. When you tap into that, you make the world feel a little more together and communal. That’s really special. I’ve never experienced the feeling we all just had together.”

Before the winner was revealed, the coaches joined their finalists for duets onstage, and then it was time to read the results.

Who won The Voice Season 29?

First, host Carson Daly revealed the artist who finished in fourth place, which was Mikenley Brown. Next up, the singer who came in third place: Lucas West.

That left Alexia and Liv as the two artists remaining. And the winner of Season 29 of The Voice is … Alexia Jayy! That left Liv placing as the runner-up.

With this victory, Levine is now tied with Clarkson with four total wins over the years. However, they’re both still trailing Blake Shelton, who won nine times before leaving the show in 2023.