‘Doc’ Boss Shares Season 3 Details After Shocking Finale

What To Know The Season 2 finale of Doc features a hospital lockdown, a major character death, and the introduction of Dr. Ben Grant, who will become a series regular in Season 3.

Executive producer Barbie Kligman breaks down the key moments and teases what’s to come next season.

Amy’s (Molly Parker) love life just got much more complicated — and she doesn’t know it yet — on Doc. The Season 2 finale is a two-hour event that sees the hospital on lockdown after a patient dies of a strain of hemorrhagic fever, and that sets the stage for some very interesting interactions — and a major death.

The episodes also introduce Dr. Ben Grant, the trauma and cardiothoracic surgeon played by Blair Underwood, who will be a series regular in Season 3. He’s at the center of a major revelation in the finale’s final moments. TV Insider spoke with executive producer Barbie Kligman to break down the big moments, discuss the death, and dissect Amy’s love triangle. Warning: Spoilers for the Doc Season 2 finale ahead!

Among those infected are Amy, Richard (Scott Wolf), and nurses Liz (Conni Miu) and Lucy (Paulyne Wei); Amy is accidentally stuck with a needle while treating Richard. Richard responds well to one of the anti-virals they come up with to test on the patients, but there are only limited doses they can replicate (Liz gets one), and it causes damage to his liver. Finding a way to combat that is key. Also important: Gina (Amirah Vann) is resistant to the strain and looking at her and Richard’s antibodies.

Amy, meanwhile, needs surgery, and with their staff limited, Ben, there just as a concerned relative for his sister, steps in to help. Joan (Felicity Huffman) joins him, using up the energy she has. Though we don’t see her death onscreen, she’s in hospice at the end, surrounded by her family, and she does die.

As for Amy’s love life, her and Jake’s (Jon Ecker) future is uncertain. She couldn’t help but pick up on something between him and his ex, Rachel (Samantha Massell), who had been in the hospital during the lockdown, and she’s unsure if they can deal with what each of their exes mean to them. But that doesn’t mean there’s a future for Amy and Michael (Omar Metwally); despite loving him, she knows if they got back together, they’d make the same mistakes.

But maybe there’s someone new…ish for Amy. The last scene of the finale sees Ben, whom Michael has asked to fill an opening in surgery at the hospital, watching a video from Amy from 2022. They never text or put anything in writing, she says in it, but she’s breaking the rule to wish him a happy birthday since they can’t celebrate properly. She doesn’t know what they are, but she does know he makes her smile, and she hasn’t smiled in a very long time.

Below, executive producer Barbie Kligman breaks down the finale’s key moments and cliffhangers and shares early Season 3 details. (Plus, watch Felicity Huffman break down her final episode here.)

Talk about the decision to kill off Joan and have it happen offscreen, really.

Barbie Kligman: I think there’s a few things there. One is our plan was always that Joan would be one year. And so what’s kind of great about that is we arced it out that way. It wasn’t a situation where you’re like, Felicity’s got to go. It was literally the character of Joan was going to come in, have a tremendous impact, and then I think as soon as we decided she was sick, you want to play that off. But there is a strength and dignity to going out on her own terms.

I think actually seeing her expire on camera wasn’t necessary. We know it’s coming. And I feel like we just decided to give Joan the dignity to … It’s interesting that you bring this up, but you know how when someone you love, a lot of times they wait for you to leave the room for that actual moment where they go to the other side. They want you to be there before they go. They want you to say goodbye. They want to say goodbye. But for the actual moment, the death rattle moment, sometimes they don’t want anyone there. And I feel like that’s what we did. Joan was sort of going off strong into that good night having given everything she had to save Amy. And now she gets to be with her family, which is what she needed to do for the end. And it can be a more bittersweet thing than a depressing thing.

What can you say about how Amy is going to be handling Joan’s death, especially after that last conversation where we have Joan telling Amy she has plenty more to give? That has to influence how Amy approaches everything going forward, right?

Right. And we saw it starting to have an impact in her conversation with Michael. Amy has spent a lot of time trying to get her memories back and effectively living in the past or trying to live in the past or trying to get back into the past. And the truth is, I think she knows it’s not helping. Now, it’s been said to her before. Katie said it in Episode 8, “Mom, you’re going backwards and you need to be moving forward.” But I think now all of that has come to a crescendo, and she’s like, “OK, I have been given a gift. I have been given a third chance, and I have to do this the right way now.” And the right way means being focused on the right things. And so basically she’s going to go forward and try not to be stuck in the past, focused on the past, but focused on giving and positivity.

I think there was a bit of a lesson that she learned from Herman as well. Amy lost a child, which is the most awful thing that can happen to you. But something we’ve been talking about and that’s interesting is that some people don’t have the luxury when that happens to live in it for a very long time and take it out on everyone else. And certainly, the generations that came before us, sadly, they would lose a child with frequency. You would hear our grandparents, it’d be like, “Well, yes, they had five kids and two of them didn’t make it, ” which is awful. And yet somehow they managed to go, “All right, well, I have three other kids, and I got to focus, and I got to get things [done].” And so I think there was an interesting lesson from Herman for Amy that it’s OK to keep going, and what choice do you have? You got to move forward.

Speaking of moving forward, Amy’s love life just got so much more complicated. So it seems like she’s kind of closed the door on Michael, at least for now. She and Jake are rocky, would you say that’s a breakup? Where are they really? It’s really iffy.

I would say that they’re stuck in a place where it doesn’t look like there’s a path forward. I mean, to me, and by the way, it’s always moving and shaping, right? But to me, Amy didn’t see a path forward with either Jake or Michael at this point. And now, one could argue that what she’s about to do is throw herself back into work, which has not always been the best path forward for Amy. And you could say, “Well, did Joan give her an excuse to do exactly what she was doing?” I don’t know. It seems like she’s approaching it with a different energy and a different positivity that to me says, maybe not. Maybe she’s doing it for the right reasons and in the right way now. But Amy had to look at it and go, “If I got back together with Michael now, what would that look like? It would look like the same mistakes all over again. I will punish him. I have to deal with the fact that when people disappoint me, I react in a way that is terribly unhealthy, and I gotta figure out how to fix that before I can be with anyone.”

On the Jake side, it’s like, “It was a really nice theory to think that a part of him could still love Rachel and a part of me could still love Michael, but we could be together and make it work. I’m not sure that’s true. I’m not sure I can be with a man, a part of whom loves someone else,” which is interesting because people do it all the time when they are widows or widowers. It’s like, they will always love the person who they were with first. And maybe depending on what phase you’re in in your life, maybe you can say, “Oh, well, OK, they have their place, and I have my place, and that’s fine.” I think Amy did not want to compromise on that front.

And now we have Ben. We know they have a history, and now we know they’re going to be working together. So what can you say about that history and that dynamic moving forward?

Well, some of it is a spoiler depending on what you did or didn’t glean from what she said in that birthday video. But they were together for a while in 2022, so Amy was not otherwise attached. She doesn’t remember, which we found extra interesting because she’s planning to not focus on the past. And while we didn’t want to do — We’ve told the story of enemies she’s made who are hiding in the long, tall grass. This is not that. But these two people are both sort of a version of the smartest person in the room. So when they work together, there will be certain fireworks and a certain banging of heads, which is also an interesting way to go down a potentially romantic path with Amy, because we haven’t really done that before. Her and Michael had a history. Her and Jake had an innate chemistry and a history, but she didn’t remember it. This is different. This is the runway of a more will they or won’t they from the “oh my God, that person is so frustrating” place, which is a fun way to go.

At least initially, there’s a degree of the upper hand that he has just because he has all the information and she doesn’t, which is often the situation Amy’s in. Obviously, in the situation where they re-met, he was not in the middle of that situation going to be like, “By the way, we slept together for a while. I don’t know…” There was just no reason to bring it up. But obviously, if and when he comes to take that surgical position in the hospital, which anyone who [knows] he has signed on for a year knows, OK, he’s coming to work in the hospital, I think is going to question, all right, how long before he tells her? Does he tell her? Does she remember? What happens? And will that happen again? And then there’s sort of that interesting element of, “I’m making a committed decision not to go backwards and there’s backwards again right in my face.” So it should be pretty fun.

So, Richard’s future at Westside. He’s ready to leave, but that conversation with Amy could convince him to stay. What can you say about how much we’ll see Scott in Season 3, if we will?

I will say that some stuff I got to leave as an actual cliffhanger here. So I’m not going to tell you. I will say that we love Richard, and because we love him so much both as an actor and personally, we’re always trying to find a place for Richard, but whether or not that is going to happen in Season 3, I’m not going to tell you.

Can you say if everyone besides Felicity is returning?

Yes. By the way, the other good news is on this show, even if somebody dies, you have flashbacks, right?

I was just going to bring that up! Could we see Felicity again? Because there are the flashbacks and there are also memory flashes that Amy’s having. There are so many ways to bring Joan back into the story.

Yes. I think while the plan is Joan was a series regular for one year, I would imagine, and it depends on where we go in the room and what story feels right to tell, but I would hope we would be seeing Felicity again, now and again.

What can you say about what the addition of Ben is going to mean for the hospital staff? This is a fun character, I think, to have on the staff, right?

Yeah. I think what’s great is, look, with introducing some of it with Joan and then with TJ’s [Patrick Walker] path, the surgery I think will become more of the DNA of the show, in addition to internal medicine; it allows us to expand our world. So Ben’s a surgeon, and we are sort of setting up the possibility that since TJ is now going to be a surgical intern, he will be to some extent, at least, under Ben’s tutelage, which will be a nice dynamic to experience, especially because Amy is TJ’s north star in certain ways, and she will have slept with Ben in the past. There’s some money. And then there’s also some interesting things we’re going to explore with TJ and Sonya [Anya Banerjee] going forward, which I think will be really fun and also bring together the two — but surgery and internal medicine work together all the time, so it’ll be a natural place to go back and forth.

Are there any other major new characters that you’re going to be introducing?

Major, no. But with Sonya and Amy becoming co-chief residents, we’re going to need some residents. So there will be a new crop of interns that we will start to see and spend time with and get to see how Amy and Sonya navigate both being in a leadership position and doing it together.

What else can you tease about Season 3?

I think that Gina contemplating adopting Walter was the beginning of an arc for her where she has to wonder if maybe not wanting children was a mistake. And there are big implications there because what I will say is that when she and Wendy got together, it was something Gina insisted she did not want. So you sort of have to wonder where that will take them if Gina’s decision to be a mother has changed and what the implications are for her relationship.

I have to say, I love the moment that you have Gina and Michael near the end of the finale, and he says that Amy’s her sister, so her behavior was completely understandable, and that hug was just such a great moment because you also gave them a moment in the Season 1 finale, too.

Oh, that’s another thing, by the way. I think that Michael has had a very interesting arc. And now that, look, he and Amy are always going to have the history, the connection, the daughter, and the son who’s no longer with us. So they will always be inextricably linked, right? But I think that Michael has been leading to a place where he sort of found himself again and is going in a new direction, hands-on with patients, which by the way, also will make a very interesting dynamic — Amy working under Michael, Jake probably, at least part of the time working under Michael, all of them being in the same orbit. But also it’ll be fun to see, whether or not it’s true love, if Michael gets to maybe meet some women or get back out there, let’s say.

Doc, Season 3, TBA, Fox