There are just four artists left on Season 29 of The Voice, and they’ll all be singing in the April 14 finale with the hopes of being crowned the winner of the show. One of those finalists is Alexia Jayy, who will be representing Team Adam Levine in the finale.

All three coaches (Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend) turned their chairs for Alexia in the Blind Auditions, but it was Levine’s pitch (and Alexia’s son’s love for Maroon 5) that led her to pick the “Moves Like Jagger” singer as her mentor. She then won in the Battle Round and Knockout Round to earn a spot as one of three Team Adam contestants in the Semifinals.

Only one of the artists from Levine’s team could move on from there, and the in-studio audience voted Alexia through. Now, she’s up against Team Legend’s Lucas West, as well as Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown from Team Kelly, in the Finals. Scroll down to learn more about Alexia.

Who is Alexia Jayy?

Alexia is an aspiring singer who lives in Mobile, Alabama. Since The Voice was filmed last year, she has been pursuing her music career, and recently had the opportunity to perform alongside Lauryn Hill at the Grammy Awards. She also sang background vocals for Muni Long on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022.

Since she was two years old, Alexia has dreamt of being a singer. She was just nine when she joined her first singing group. “I went to college, sang again,” she told Flaunt. “Just kept singing. I’ve been singing the majority of my life, and I’m trying to continue to do that.”

Does Alexia Jayy have kids?

Yes, Alexia is a mother of two children. She became a mother at the age of 21 when she gave birth to her son Matthew, then later welcomed a daughter named Harmony.

Alexia released her song “Who Raised You,” which she is heavily promoting on social media, after being inspired by motherhood.

“Because of what I was going through as a single mom, if I had to say something to the person that put me in this situation, what would I say?” she explained. “It just came to me … who raised you? You watched a woman do all of these things and you turned out to be the same person. I’d like you to look back and see, look at your mama. Look and see what she had to go through. I’m telling you, it was a lot, but I’m glad I got to put it on a piece of paper.”

Is Alexia Jayy in a relationship?

Yes, Alexia is in a relationship with her partner, David, according to her Voice bio.

The Voice, Season 29 Finale, Tuesday, April 14, 9/8c, NBC