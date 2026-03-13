‘Brilliant Minds’ Sets Return: When Will Season 2’s Final Episodes Air?

What To Know NBC has set a return date for the final six episodes of Brilliant Minds Season 2, and it’s moving nights and times.

New guest stars, as well as character details, have also been announced.

Here’s some good news for Brilliant Minds fans: The NBC medical drama now has a return date for the final six episodes of Season 2.

The Zachary Quinto-led drama last aired a new episode on February 2. It then went off-air for the Winter Olympics, like the rest of NBC’s primetime schedule, but rather than return with the rest of the lineup at the end of February, two-hour episodes of The Voice took over Monday nights. At the time, NBC only said that it would return “later this season or summer.” Now, a return date is set. Brilliant Minds is moving nights and times, from Mondays at 10/9c to Wednesdays, starting May 27, at 8/7c. (That also seems to suggest that May 20, or even the week before, May 13, could be the finale date for the three One Chicago series.)

NBC has also announced four more guest stars for three of the final six episodes of Brilliant Minds Season 2: Mamie Gummer in Episode 17, Ana Ortiz in Episode 18, and Ed Begley Jr. and Anne Archer in Episode 20, which is also the finale.

Gummer’s character is Regan, described as “a psychiatric patient whose harrowing episodes estrange her from everyone at Hudson Oaks…except for Wolf. After taking a keen interest in Regan, Wolf discovers there may be more to her case than meets the eye.” Ortiz’s Alyssa Rivera is “fresh out of prison” and “determined to earn her way back into her old life, no matter the cost.”

Then, in the finale, Begley Jr.’s Duke is described as “a once-commanding patriarch” who “struggles to hold onto the memories that defined him. But as they slip away, Wolf becomes determined to help him make amends with his estranged son before it’s too late.” Archer’s Bonnie is “a kindhearted matriarch who must find a way to reconcile the future she dreamed of with the reality she faces.”

In the last episode to air of Brilliant Minds, our theory about Zachary Quinto’s Dr. Oliver Wolf and Sofia (Sarah Steele), the woman he (supposedly) met as a neighbor of his father’s, was proven to be true: She’s not real. Rather, she’s a hallucination, as Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) also knows after checking security footage when Wolf told her he’d left Sofia in the sleep study room during an emergency in the hospital.

The final episodes of Season 2 will need to explore just that as well as fully explain Wolf’s time at Hudson Oaks, the psychiatric facility run by Dr. Amelia Frederick (Bellamy Young) at which we know he’s a patient thanks to flashforwards going back to the premiere. They may also very well have to wrap up the series as a whole, since it has yet to be renewed for Season 3.

What are you hoping to see in the final Brilliant Minds Season 2 episodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

Brilliant Minds, Season 2 Returns, Wednesday, May 27, 8/7c, NBC