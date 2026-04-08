What To Know Thirteen scripted shows across ABC, NBC, and Fox remain in limbo as networks continue to announce renewals and cancellations ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

Some shows have strong ratings, like ABC’s Scrubs and NBC’s The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and Law & Order: SVU.

Fox’s Murder in a Small Town and ABC’s Shifting Gears are notable for having already aired their season finales.

As broadcast networks announce more renewals, it becomes more and more glaring which scripted shows have not yet gotten a pickup for another season. There are still 13 shows across ABC, Fox, and NBC that remain in limbo ahead of the 2026-2027 season. (CBS has made decisions about all its scripted shows.)

ABC has yet to renew R.J. Decker, The Rookie, Scrubs, Shifting Gears, and Will Trent. Shifting Gears may be the most surprising, given the finale aired February 4 and, compared to the rest of the network’s scripted shows, it’s second in the key demo among adults 18-49 and fourth in average viewers.

Scrubs and Will Trent seem like they should be locks for renewals as well; the comedy is first in the key demo and fifth in viewers, while the drama is sixth in the demo and second in viewers.

The Rookie and R.J. Decker‘s futures seem a bit more uncertain. Given the longevity and success of The Rookie, however, we think that even with it being eighth in the key demo and viewers (out of 10), it will still be renewed. The freshman drama, however, is last in the key demo and seventh in viewers, so it’s likely that how it does in the next few weeks will determine its fate.

Over on NBC, Brilliant Minds, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, The Hunting Party, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Stumble are still awaiting decisions. Given Reggie Dinkins‘ success (first in the key demo, though seventh in viewers compared to the rest of the network’s scripted shows), it should be renewed. The other freshman comedy, however, likely won’t be so lucky; Stumble is 10th in the key demo and 12th in viewers (out of 13).

As for its dramas, Law & Order and SVU have been on so long — both for 20+ seasons — that it does seem like when both end, they’ll get farewell, final season runs. Both are also consistently doing well, with the mothership eighth in the demo and fifth in viewers, and its spinoff is fifth in the demo and fourth in viewers, that it does feel like it’s just a matter of when, not if, they’ll be renewed.

The Hunting Party and Brilliant Minds, on the other hand, are both near the bottom — 11th in demo and viewers for the former, and last in the demo and 11th in viewers for the latter — and there does seem to be real reason to be concerned about either being picked up for a third season.

Fox still has two shows it has not renewed or canceled: Going Dutch and Murder in a Small Town. The lack of news about Murder in a Small Town is particularly notable — its finale aired in December 2025. It’s 11th in the key demo but fourth in viewers, so it’s not clear which way it could go. As for the comedy, it’s 12th in the demo and 11th in viewers (of 13), so its chances don’t look good.

Which shows are you most worried about being canceled? Let us know in the comments section below.