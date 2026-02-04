‘Brilliant Minds’ Pulled From NBC Schedule — Will It Return?

What To Know Brilliant Minds is on hiatus after a major reveal about Dr. Oliver Wolf and Sofia.

NBC has announced when new episodes will resume.

Brilliant Minds just left its fans with a major reveal about Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), and it’s unclear when we’ll see what happens next.

With NBC airing The Voice for two hours on Mondays beginning with the Season 29 premiere on February 23, following the conclusion of the Winter Olympics, that means that Brilliant Minds‘ usual time slot isn’t free. Instead, the network has announced, the remaining six episodes of Season 2 will air “later this season or summer.”

Brilliant Minds just aired its 14th episode on Monday, February 2, and it featured a major reveal about what’s been going on with Wolf, whom we know ends up at the Hudson Oaks psychiatric facility run by Dr. Amelia Frederick (Bellamy Young) in flashforwards, and how someone he thought was connected to his father, Noah (Mandy Patinkin, who has yet to appear this season), is involved.

It was in the fall finale that Dr. Charlie Porter (Brian Altemus) told Wolf — wanting to hurt him because he blames him for how he handled his mother’s death years ago — that his father was living in an apartment not far from him (after Noah left Wolf’s in the premiere). There, Wolf met Noah’s neighbor, Sofia (Sarah Steele), who’s been dealing with insomnia and other medical issues. In exchange for Wolf’s help, she began sharing what she knew about his estranged father with him.

But the latest episode, now the last one for an indeterminate amount of time, confirmed our theory about Sofia: She’s not real. He finally told Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) that he’d left her in a sleep study during the emergency in the hospital (carbon monoxide poisoning), and when things didn’t add up, she played back the video from the room she was supposedly in. There was no one on the video except for Wolf himself. Once we saw a flashforward of Wolf finding Sofia in Hudson Oaks, we had a feeling this was where it was heading.

