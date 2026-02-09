Brilliant Minds is currently on an extended hiatus. The last new episode aired on February 2.

The NBC medical drama was already going to go on a break after Episode 14 due to the Winter Olympics. But rather than return when that’s over, on Monday, February 23, or soon after, NBC has only dated the remaining six episodes of Season 2 for “later this season or summer.” This comes as the Zachary Quinto-led series is last among NBC scripted shows in the key 18-49 demo and 11th of 13 (including the reruns of The Paper) in total viewers (averaging 1.866 million). This doesn’t bode well for its future.

But what do we know about a Brilliant Minds Season 3? Read on for all the updates.

Is Brilliant Minds renewed for Season 3?

No, not yet. But NBC also hasn’t renewed too many of its shows for the 2026-2027 season just yet, so that’s not necessarily a bad sign. Furthermore, it wasn’t renewed for Season 2 until May 2025, so there’s still hope.

When will Brilliant Minds Season 3 premiere?

The first two seasons premiered in the fall. Should there be a third, the same could be true again, or it could be moved to a midseason series. It will all depend on the schedule, number of episodes ordered, and other factors.

What is Brilliant Minds about?

Brilliant Minds is inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks. The series follows Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto) as he and his team at BronxGeneral delve into medical mysteries of the mind.

Who’s in the Brilliant Minds cast?

Brilliant Minds Season 2 stars Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce, Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney, Alex MacNicoll as Dr. Van Markus, Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang, Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash, Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols, Donna Murphy as Dr. Muriel Landon, John Clarence Stewart as Dr. Anthony Thorne, Brian Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter, and Al Calderon as Nurse Nico Silva. MacNicoll and Moore exited earlier this season, though the door remains open for them to return. We’ll have to wait to see if, should there be a Season 3, everyone comes back.