Will ‘Brilliant Minds’ Return for Season 3?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf — 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Episode 11 '10 Minutes'
Pief Weyman/NBC

Brilliant Minds is currently on an extended hiatus. The last new episode aired on February 2.

The NBC medical drama was already going to go on a break after Episode 14 due to the Winter Olympics. But rather than return when that’s over, on Monday, February 23, or soon after, NBC has only dated the remaining six episodes of Season 2 for “later this season or summer.” This comes as the Zachary Quinto-led series is last among NBC scripted shows in the key 18-49 demo and 11th of 13 (including the reruns of The Paper) in total viewers (averaging 1.866 million). This doesn’t bode well for its future.

But what do we know about a Brilliant Minds Season 3? Read on for all the updates.

Is Brilliant Minds renewed for Season 3?

No, not yet. But NBC also hasn’t renewed too many of its shows for the 2026-2027 season just yet, so that’s not necessarily a bad sign. Furthermore, it wasn’t renewed for Season 2 until May 2025, so there’s still hope.

When will Brilliant Minds Season 3 premiere?

The first two seasons premiered in the fall. Should there be a third, the same could be true again, or it could be moved to a midseason series. It will all depend on the schedule, number of episodes ordered, and other factors.

13 Actors Whose Real-Life Diagnoses Became TV Storylines
Related

13 Actors Whose Real-Life Diagnoses Became TV Storylines

What is Brilliant Minds about?

Brilliant Minds is inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks. The series follows Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto) as he and his team at BronxGeneral delve into medical mysteries of the mind.

Who’s in the Brilliant Minds cast?

Brilliant Minds Season 2 stars Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce, Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney, Alex MacNicoll as Dr. Van Markus, Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang, Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash, Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols, Donna Murphy as Dr. Muriel Landon, John Clarence Stewart as Dr. Anthony Thorne, Brian Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter, and Al Calderon as Nurse Nico Silva. MacNicoll and Moore exited earlier this season, though the door remains open for them to return. We’ll have to wait to see if, should there be a Season 3, everyone comes back.

Brilliant Minds key art
Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Tamberla Perry

Tamberla Perry

Ashleigh LaThrop

Ashleigh LaThrop

Alex MacNicoll

Alex MacNicoll

Aury Krebs

Aury Krebs

Spence Moore

Spence Moore

Teddy Sears

Teddy Sears

Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

Series

2024–

TV14

Drama

Medical

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Brilliant Minds ›

Brilliant Minds

Al Calderon

Alex MacNicoll

Ashleigh LaThrop

Aury Krebs

Brian Altemus

Donna Murphy

John Clarence Stewart

Spence Moore

Tamberla Perry

Teddy Sears

Zachary Quinto




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kid Rock and Bad Bunny
1
Super Bowl Halftime Show Ratings Revealed for Bad Bunny & Kid Rock
David Muir, Tony Dokoupil, and Tom Llamas
2
CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil’s Latest Ratings Compared With NBC & ABC
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
3
8 Celebrity Cameos in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show
Erin Napier
4
Erin Napier Shares Big Life Update & Rare Photos of Daughters
Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker on the February 9, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
5
‘Today’s Craig Melvin Says Covering Savannah Guthrie’s Mom News Is ‘Uncharted Territory’