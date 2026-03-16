Soon we’ll know which broadcast TV shows will live to see another season, but the bubble shows below are all making us nervous.

After analyzing average viewership and 18-to-49 demo figures from TV Series Finale, we’re ranking these productions from threatened to endangered.

Some notes before we begin sounding the death knells: We’re excluding ABC’s freshman series R.J. Decker and Scrubs reboot and CBS’s America’s Culinary Cup competition from consideration, since they’re new to the scene. And Fox’s Grimsburg hasn’t yet returned for its third season.

OK, on with the ominousness…