What To Know The February 2 episode of Brilliant Minds features a major reveal about Wolf and Sofia.

Plus, it seems to be the beginning of the end for Josh and Beau’s relationship.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 14 “The Invisible Man.”]

Our theory was right. Brilliant Minds, in the second half of its second season, is revealing more and more about what’s going on with Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and (presumably) what leads to him at Hudson Oaks.

Wolf brings Sofia (Sarah Steele) in for an off-the-books sleep study for her insomnia, and she shows him a Hudson Oaks brochure she grabbed from downstairs. Then, during the emergency (carbon monoxide poisoning), he’s distracted by Josh’s (Teddy Sears) being sick (and thinking he was in cardiac arrest), and by the time he goes to check on her, she’s on the stairs, having been let out by a maintenance worker. Another sign nothing’s as it seems: How does she know about the carbon monoxide leak? With cutting remarks about how he’s supposed to be brilliant, the world’s greatest doctor but he’s just a total fraud like his father, she storms off.

Near the end of the episode, Carol (Tamberla Perry) finds Wolf very upset, and he tells her about Sofia and how he almost lost her. But Carol questions the story: How was Sofia OK after presumably being locked in the sleep study room when that’s why Josh and another patient got so sick (that they were in rooms with doors closed)? He brushes it off, insisting Sofia’s “fine physically, it’s emotionally I’m not so sure about.”

Wolf, crying, then admits, “I’ve been trying to hide it for a while, but I have not — I have not been myself lately. Between my dad and Charlie [Brian Altemus] and Josh and you.” She assures him they’re good and all he needs to do is ask for her help, then holds him as he cries.

Wolf then finds Sofia at his father’s apartment, and she says she overreacted, blaming it on her abandonment issues from childhood. “I don’t talk about this a lot, but growing up an only child with face blindness, no friends, I became obsessed with the periodic table,” he shares. “I developed a strange kinship with the inert gases — Argon, Neon, Helium. … I imagined that they were like me — isolated, lonely, unable to connect. I couldn’t see them, but I knew that they were there. I identified most with the noble gas Xenon because, for so long, no one believed it could connect with anything, but it turns out, under extreme and specific conditions, Xenon can bond with the electro-negative element Fluorine. I guess what I’m saying is —”

Sofia finishes, “I’m the Fluorine to your Xenon, and the so-called extreme and specific condition that makes our bond work is your dad.” She then tells him that his dad told her he’s miserable without him, and Wolf doesn’t hate to hear that but does wonder why he came back just to leave again. “Every time he goes, he leaves so much damage in his wake,” he says, as we’re seeing now, because as he seems ready to do what Sofia suggests and do some damage to the apartment with a baseball bat, Carol’s discovering that there was never anyone in the sleep study room. Rather, it was just Wolf there alone. Sofia isn’t real.

Oh, and it’s probably safe to say this is the beginning of the end of Josh and Beau’s (Marco Pigossi) relationship. Sure, Josh may be planning to settle down and have a family with Beau, but he seems wistful about what could have been (with Wolf) while talking to Carol. And Josh very clearly says Wolf’s name, not Beau’s, in the hyperbaric chamber. When Beau calls Josh out on not being honest about Wolf (he told him he “barely” knew him), Josh says they “used to date briefly but it was never going to work, so I didn’t think it was worth mentioning.” And sure, he agrees they won’t let anything come between them, but does anyone think Josh and Beau are really going to last?

What did you think of the Sofia reveal, and what’s your theory about what’s going on with Wolf? And when do you think Josh and Beau are going to break up? Let us know in the comments section below.

