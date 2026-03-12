Nancy Guthrie Suspect Will Strike Again Soon, Fears Ex-FBI Agent

What To Know Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer warned that the suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s presumed abduction remains at large and could strike again.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31.

Coffindaffer emphasized the importance of public assistance and urged law enforcement to share more details.

A retired FBI special agent fears the suspect(s) in the presumed abduction of Nancy Guthrie could strike again.

Taking to X on Wednesday (March 11), former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer brought up a point that she said many are not talking about: the fact that a kidnapper and potential murderer is still on the streets and could attack again.

“There is a kidnapper (at least 1) and a potential murderer (maybe more) on the streets. Who will be their next target?” Coffindaffer wrote. “Yes, this seems to be very targeted abduction (like the Idaho murders), but you still have an individual(s) capable of extreme violence on the loose.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. No suspects have been named.

“Finding Nancy alive was objective 1,” Coffindaffer continued. “Objective 2 was getting an abductor (and likely murderer) off the streets. Will this person(s) strike again? This is a big issue.”

The ex-FBI agent said she was “not trying to raise hysteria” but “just saying that protecting the community seems to be lost in the hubbub.”

She urged law enforcement to hold a press conference “to let the public know if there are any more details they can offer so the public can assist in terms of a vehicle/time parameters/any other important days to be aware of.”

“The public is one of LE’s best tools when it comes to solving who took Nancy,” Coffindaffer concluded.

The Guthries have offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery. The FBI is offering a separate $200,000 reward, $100,000 of which was donated anonymously, for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

Coffindaffer previously told Newsweek that the number one way she believes this case will be solved is for someone who knows the suspect to come forward.

“I think the number one way this case is going to be solved, in my opinion, is somebody coming forward that knows him,” Coffindaffer told the outlet. “You know, a girlfriend that gets angry at him or a family member that finds some sort of moral compass or wants that $1.2 million and finds that is worth it to go ahead and betray their loved one.”

She also wondered why Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos continues to turn down help from civilian search experts, theorizing it could be because law enforcement is “close to an arrest” and “don’t want to waste the valuable resources of these groups.”